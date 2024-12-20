Jeff Passan mentions the Angels as team to watch in corner outfield and trade markets

Baseball fans, and especially Angels fans, are eagerly awaiting their favorite team's next big move. After a hot start in the trade, starting pitching, and infield market, Perry Minasian has eased up a bit. ESPN baseball senior writer, Jeff Passan, wrote about the state of every offseason market and which domino will be the next to fall. In his piece, he mentioned the Angels three times. Whether it was reporting or simple conjecture on his part, you do a double take when Passan mentions your team or a player on it. He nailed the report that the Angels were interested in Yusei Kikuchi. Perhaps there will be another semi-significant move soon? ~No, the Chuckie Robinson trade does not qualify~

Passan said Taylor Ward is "there to be had" and listed Luis Rengifo as an option for teams as well. It's slightly surprising that Ward and Rengifo are listed as available, since the team is looking to contend and desperately needs both infielders and outfielders. One-for-one lateral trades would make sense with those two, but could a package deal make more? Either way, if Ward or Rengifo are moved it will be interesting to say the least.

It's definitely surprising that Tyler Anderson was not mentioned. Anderson, Ward, and Rengifo were all garnering interest at last year's trade deadline after all. Perhaps Passan merely wanted to talk about superior talent, and pitchers who move the needle? The Tyler Anderson trade value discussion might not mean much to anybody but Angels fans?

At the end of the day, there are certainly available players who would be upgrades over Ward, Anderson, or Rengifo. It just depends on where Perry Minasian to decide which position group needs a face-lift the most.

How will the Angels maneuver the red-hot trade market and the ice-cold corner outfield market?

Passan labeled the corner outfield market's temperature as "frosty." He wrote that half the teams in baseball have made inquiries regarding left and right fielders, including the Angels, but the movement has been stagnant of late. As of now, the Angels would utilize Ward, Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak, and, in case of emergency, Niko Kavadas and Scott Kingery in the outfield.

The most pertinent question -- are the Angels trying to replace Ward in left, or simply add a corner outfielder in favor of the Jo Adell/Mickey Moniak platoon. Would they both trade Ward AND add a corner outfielder? If there is a tangible plan to move Trout to a corner outfield spot (there should be) then it makes sense that they will move Ward AND add a corner outfielder. However, adding a corner outfielder and keeping Ward means...Mike Trout is the every day center fielder again!

Also, if the trade market is hot, but the corner outfield is cold... will it be easy or hard for Perry Minasian to trade left fielder Taylor Ward? Only time will tell.

