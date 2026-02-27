Jim Rome rips Arte Moreno in brutal takedown Angels fans have been begging for

For the first time in a while, Los Angeles Angels fans are beginning to feel as if their grievances with owner Arte Moreno are being heard. Nationally syndicated radio host Jim Rome was the latest to echo the sentiments Angels fans have been screaming for the better part of a decade.

"Not every owner wants to win because it's too expensive," Rome explained. "Alright, then if you can no longer afford to play that game, then get out of the game. Sell the team to somebody who can and somebody who does want to win, and somebody who knows the fans want to win."

Jim Rome rips Arte Moreno in brutal takedown Angels fans will absolutely love

Moreno has brought this heat on himself after recent comments from the Angels owner suggested that the fanbase in Anaheim doesn't view winning as a priority. “The number one thing fans want is affordability,” Moreno said. “They want affordability. They want safety, and they want a good experience when they come to the ballpark. Believe it or not, winning is not in their top five.”

Angels fans (and the MLB Player's Association) heard those comments and became incensed. While Moreno's comments may have been directed at the 'overall fan experience' inside Angel Stadium, the team's lack of success over the last several seasons hasn't earned him a modicum of grace.

An owner who thinks his fans don't care about winning is an owner who NEVER WINS ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/PbL3qbROGA — Jim Rome (@jimrome) February 24, 2026

Rome also spoke about Moreno's senseless comments, further saying, "Just because you own a team doesn't mean you want to win. When he says the fans don't really prioritize winning, what he's really saying is he doesn't prioritize winning."

Rome's point is spot on, and it's hard for Moreno to side-step those accusations. In that same press conference, the Angels owner was asked about his own priority. Moreno said, "For me, I’ve always wanted to win. It’s just what’s the cost of winning right now?”

The Angels have slashed payroll this offseason, but have yet to refer to what's happening as a rebuild. Most fans, however, assume that the Halos will be fortunate to win more than 70 games with the team that's been assembled in Anaheim this year.

Shortstop Zach Neto is a bona fide star in the making. But Mike Trout is a year older, the pitching staff is questionable at best, and several young players — Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, and Christian Moore — were rushed to the big leagues, and many pundits and experts wonder if their development has already been stunted by those accelerated promotions.

"Contrary to what you're saying, Arte, Angels fans absolutely want to win," Rome concluded. "You're confusing your inability to win with Angels fans not wanting to win. What kind of take is it that fans don't even have winning in the top five of their priorities? Like that is an all-time terrible take. I know plenty of owners that don't really want to win, but I don't know any fans that don't really want to win."

And all the Angels fans said, Amen!