Jo Adell begins September with a much-deserved award to give Angels a needed win

The Los Angeles Angels are fighting hard to avoid having a record that is ten games or more under .500 after a brutal month of August and shaky beginning to September. The wheels are falling off for many of the team's major contributors -- Yusei Kikuchi and José Soriano both got shelled in their most recent starts, Zach Neto is slumping to the point where he needed to be given an off day recently to help alleviate his struggles, Mike Trout has not gained any ground in his race for 400 home runs in almost a month and Nolan Schanuel and Logan O'Hoppe are both on the injured list.

Thank goodness for Jo Adell, as he just won an award to give that clubhouse a much-needed vibes boost.

The Angels outfielder just took home an American League Player of the Week award, after a week in which he hit five home runs, drove in 12 runs and collected 11 hits. It was Adell's first time winning the award, and it shows just how far he's come in such a short amount of time this season. His week was even cut short by a plate appearance or two when he exited Sunday's game against the Athletics after experiencing nausea. He is back in the lineup for the Angels' game against the Twins, and fans are hoping he will start making a case for a back-to-back Player of the Week honor.

Congratulations to Jo Adell on being named the American League Player of the Week, having hit .407 (11/27) with 5 HR, 12 RBI, and a 1.000 slugging percentage! pic.twitter.com/1vXRexoXWP — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 8, 2025

Angels fans were calling for Adell to get waived earlier this season, and now he is blossoming into the player everybody thought he would once become. This award is such a testament he puts in, as it's widely reported how many tweaks he has made to his swing, how much he has worked on the mental side of his game and how much early work with coaches he put in to improve his outfield defense and positional versatility. Adell has become a consummate professional, and turned his streaky skill-set into a more consistent one. Adell broke out in a major way back in June, and has barely slowed down since. Perhaps he could even win AL Comeback Player of the Year?

If the Angels decide to finally show urgency in extending their players, Adell's name should be close to the top of the list. Neto, Soriano and Adell's camps should seriously consider pushing the organization for pay raises this winter for what they have shown this season. The Jo Show has been a delight the past few months, and he has earned himself a boost in his AAV heading into 2026 and beyond.

