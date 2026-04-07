Jo Adell’s standout defensive performance for Angels came from truly unlikely source

Los Angeles Angels fans were treated to a defensive performance for the ages last week when outfielder Jo Adell committed three home run robberies in one game against the Mariners. You’ve probably already seen them by now, but they are worth another look.

The final one in the ninth inning was truly special, preserving a one-run game that resulted in a win for the Halos. The most remarkable thing about all of it may be the fact that Adell is considered a pretty substandard defensive outfielder (to put it kindly), so it’s a shock to see him don the Superman cape and make those kinds of plays.

All THREE of Jo Adell's home run robberies from tonight ...



Yes, you read that right 😮 https://t.co/bc0Wb9i1Ii pic.twitter.com/axhyQFpLHD — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

Angels get a surprise defensive performance out of Jo Adell despite his reputation

Last season, Adell graded out as the worst defensive center fielder in MLB among qualifying outfielders. Even in right field he was considered below average so he may have been one of the least likely candidates on the team to make those plays.

Yet, Adell did make them. Don’t expect this to lead to a Gold Glove this season or anything like that, but it is a nice reminder that even “bad” outfielders at the big league level are still capable of doing pretty amazing things out there. Adell is still a phenomenal athlete even if he is not going to track down every single ball.

Adell is much more known more for his power and raw athleticism. While he does not have any homers yet this season, he blasted 36 with LA last year so they are counting on more power production like that rather than more home run robberies.

Outfield defense as a whole was very much a question mark coming into the season for the Angels. There was a lot of consternation about who would handle center field and while Mike Trout has handled duties there to begin the season, his age and with his injury history has to be concerning with having him out there on the regular.

Jorge Soler is best-suited for designated hitter duties and Josh Lowe is a serviceable outfielder in the corners. Bryce Teodosio is the best defensive outfielder of the bunch but his bat does not warrant a ton of playing time.

The defense is still a big question mark, including Adell’s despite his remarkable performance against Seattle. But if he can be at least a league-average right fielder for the Angels while providing that same pop that he showed last season, LA could finally have a really solid player on their hands.