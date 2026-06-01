Jose Siri's viral catch is simply masking the reality Angels fans already know

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jose Siri has a flare for the dramatic, and he certainly showed off his theatricality over the weekend. Siri made a home run-saving (and buffet-saving) catch during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays that you have to see to believe.

The Rays had already plated two runs during the inning thanks to a bevy of walks from starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz. The right-hander walked the first two batters of the inning, and then sandiwched a pop out around a pair of singles; one of which put Tampa Bay up 2-1. Kochanowicz then walked in another run with the bases loaded to increase the Rays' lead to 3-1.

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki had seen enough and turned to Mitch Farris with the bases loaded. He struck out Rays' catcher Hunter Feduccia, which set the stage for Siri's highlight-reel grab.

Video of Jose Siri’s home run robbery for Angels has to be seen to be believed

Rays shortstop Taylor Walls swung at the first offering from Farris and sent it into deep left field. Siri tracked the ball into the corner, and made a leaping grab at the wall for the final out of the inning. He saved four runs, but as you can see in the video, he also saved lunch for some hungry fans in attendance at Tropicana Field.

Jose Siri may have saved 4 runs ... but more importantly, he saved the buffet 🤤 https://t.co/bHfMElv55I pic.twitter.com/yKXGu3feFe — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2026

Quite frankly, this type of spectacular play-making is what makes Siri such a polarizing player. He has all the God-given talent necessary to be a star in the league — or at the very least an everyday player. But his career has been dominated by strikeouts, which has led to his dismissal from numerous Major League organizations over the years.

Siri's career began with the Cincinnati Reds. He was a top prospect in the organization for nearly a decade before finally catching a break with the Houston Astros. He made his big-league debut with the Astros in 2021, and from there bounced to Tampa Bay and then to the New York Mets before finally landing in Anaheim this season.

Siri's been with the Halos for about two weeks, and in 14 games, he's hitting .333/.368/.611, but that dreaded strikeout rate is sitting at 36.8%. Don't be fooled by the awe-inspiring catches and light-tower power, Angels fans. Siri certainly provides some sizzle, but it will quickly fade away, and likely end with yet another DFA.