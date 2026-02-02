Angels signing checks one major box and comes with intriguing lineup twist

Perry Minasian's attempt to rebuild the roster this winter continued over the weekend after it was reported that the Los Angeles Angels came to terms with outfielder Jose Siri on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Siri, 30, brings plenty of Major League experience to an outfield that's lacking clarity. Unfortunately, like so many other outfielders on the Angels' 40-man roster, Siri is a right-handed hitter, which (at first glance) creates yet another redundancy. The only left-handed bat in the Angels outfield is the newly acquired Josh Lowe.

But Siri brings something unique to the table in that he has reverse splits. For his career, Siri has hit right-handed pitching better than he has left-handed pitching. While neither slash line is exceedingly positive, a .680 OPS and 91 wRC+ against right-handers trumps his .616 OPS and 71 wRC+ against southpaws.

Siri is a bit of a boom-or-bust player. In 2023 while playing for the Tampa Bay Rays, Siri hit just .222, but had a .761 OPS, 106 wRC+, and 25 home runs. Throughout his career, he's also played above-average defense, as evidenced by his 18 defensive runs saved (DRS) and 39 outs above average (OAA).

Unfortunately, Siri's power comes with untenable strikeout numbers. His career .263 on-base percentage and 36.2% strikeout rate reveal exactly why he can't be considered an everyday player. But with Bryce Teodosio on the roster as well, perhaps the two of them could create a formidable platoon up the middle.

Teodosio showed his penchant for getting big hits against left-handed pitching last season. The rookie hit .250 with a .755 OPS and 103 wRC+ against lefties, but his numbers fell off a cliff against right-handed pitching.

Neither Siri nor Teodosio — by themselves — should be considered a viable option in center field. But together, their defensive accumen combined with their lefty/ righty splits might just be enough to offer the Angels a practical platoon in center field next season.

The Angels have other options — Lowe, Mike Trout, and Jo Adell — but none of those player will offer the defensive upside of Siri and Teodosio. Siri won't just be handed a job this spring, but if he continues to connect against right-handed pitching, that might be enough for the Angels' coaching staff to add him to the Opening Day roster.