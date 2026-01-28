This Angels spring training competition feels more like acceptance than a solution

Unless the Los Angeles Angels make some monumental additions before heading out to Tempe next month, it feels as though the spring training roster is mostly set. Obviously, fans will be tuned in to a number of position battles once practices get underway, but one such showdown doesn't offer much in the way of hope.

Center field is a black hole at the moment, and unless Perry Minasian and the Angels front office swing a trade or make another free agent signing, the position battle set to ensue in a few weeks will likely cause fans to turn away in disgust.

If the season started today, one would have to assume that Bryce Teodosio would be the Angels' Opening Day centerfielder. Teodosio is obviously a fine fielder, as evidenced by his 7 defensive runs saved (DRS) and 10 outs above average (OAA) last season. But his bat brings little to the lineup and is much more suited to be a platoon player or late-inning defensive replacement.

The Angels have no real competition for center field heading into spring training

Teodosio can hold his own against left-handed pitching. While his .250/.296/.458 slash line against southpaws isn't anything to write home about, given his defensive capabilities, that's more than adequate if he's slotted at the bottom of the batting order.

The problem comes out when a right-hander is on the bump for the opposition. Teodosio's .510 OPS against right-handed pitching is unplayable, meaning the Angels will need to find a better option against the greater majority of their opponents.

The Halos have Jo Adell, a player who started 89 games in center field last season and demolished 37 home runs. He also posted a grotesque -13 DRS and -8 up the middle, and is best suited to be the Angels' right fielder in 2026.

Los Angeles added Josh Lowe in a trade earlier this winter, but much like Adell, he's better suited for a spot in the corner. The Tampa Bay Rays knew better than to even offer Lowe a start in center field last season, and even in right field, was only able to produce -3 DRS and -4 OAA.

The Angels' most obvious solution is top prospect Nelson Rada, but at just 20 years old, having played only 42 games at Triple-A, that's hardly the most prudent path forward. While that may be part of LA's long-term plan, Rada needs more seasoning in the minors and should stay put in Salt Lake through at least the first two months of the season.

Former Gold Glove Award-winner Harrison Bader was available in free agency until just recently. Bader was just signed to a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, and with that, the center field market is all but dried up.

The Angels need to find a way to upgrade center field before spring training begins. At the moment, it's easily the most glaring position on the diamond.