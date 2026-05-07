Josh Lowe is on the fast track to become Angels' trade deadline roster casualty

While the Los Angeles Angels were certainly "active" this past offseason, it certainly doesn't feel like they accomplished much of value at the moment. The Angels traded Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez, and Rodriguez hasn't thrown a pitch for the big league club yet as he deals with another injury. There was an attempt to overhaul the bullpen by Perry Minasian, but they have turned out to be one of the worst bullpens in MLB so far. However, one move that sticks out as particularly brutal is the acquisition of Josh Lowe.

The thinking behind trading for Lowe was reasonably sound as a buy-low trade on a player who has been hurt a good bit, but who has the ability to be a big-time contributor on offense. Unfortunately, that trade has aged like spoiled milk in the weeks and months since.

In fact, if Lowe doesn't get his act together soon, you can be sure that the Angels will be looking for any way to jettison him at the trade deadline.

Failure of the Josh Lowe trade could come to a head for the Angels at the trade deadline

Owner Arte Moreno is already in a cost-cutting mood, and one only needs to look at the state of the Angels' payroll this year as proof of that. While Lowe is only making $2.6 million this season with two years of control left after that, the odds that LA will want to keep a guy around that sports a .485 OPS by July are pretty close to zero.

With Lowe struggling and banged up yet again, time is running out. The Angels are already going to struggle to turn things around as it stands, let alone with Lowe weighing down their offense for the season. If LA can find a team willing to take a flyer on him and his years of control at the trade deadline, they will happily do so without some big changes.

Unfortunately, the odds that Lowe will rebound are pretty low. It is looking more and more like he is exactly what he looks like. He's very talented and shows flashes, but is too inconsistent and too frail to be relied upon. The Angels are just having to learn that the hard way.