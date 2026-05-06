Angels’ explanation of bullpen struggles comes across like infamous internet meme

You will struggle to find an organization that does worse PR for itself than the Los Angeles Angels. Aside from the Tyler Skaggs trial, which was a different level of terrible, the Angels collectively cannot get out of their own way with bizarre declarations from Arte Moreno that fans don't care about winning, acting cheap when it comes to a prospect's health care, and a host of examples of deflecting blame and ignoring shortcomings. General manager Perry Minasian's latest comments certainly don't change that narrative at all.

Minasian doesn't talk to the media all that often, and that is likely by design. If your organization is as unpopular with, well, pretty much everyone as Moreno and the front office are, the standard operating procedure is to just avoid any accountability or public scrutiny.

However, Minasian did take the time to speak to reporters recently, and there was more of the same. He glossed over the Angels' brutal start, failed to acknowledge fair questions about the team's decision-making, and even ran out the clock on some questions by asking for clarification over and over. That said, his comments on the Angels' bullpen did remind us of a particular internet meme.

Perry Minasian just glossed over the fact that he was the architect of the Angels' bullpen like the hot dog meme guy

Minasian's inability to take responsibility for at least some of the Angels' woes is staggering. LA signed multiple bullpen arms this offseason, and so far, none of them have worked out, and the Angels' bullpen is the worst part of the roster despite getting the most offseason attention.

Instead, when pressed, Minasian just talked about how "bullpens go through ups and downs just like lineups, just like rotations, just like anything else" and that "our best baseball is in front of us." Ignoring the cliches for a moment, what you DIDN'T hear was that Minasian was the one who built this bullpen, and there are already signs he is trying to backtrack and pretend like he is the hot dog meme guy yelling "we are all trying to figure out who did this!" while the wreckage of his weiner-mobile is just feet away.

Everyone knew that relying on Robert Stephenson as a bullpen anchor was risky, but the Angels did it anyway, and it immediately bit them. Minasian was the one who brought in Kirby Yates and Jordan Romano despite both having real question marks, and LA has now already given up on Romano, and Yates is rehabbing his knee in the minors. The Angels' GM is the one pulling all the strings here, and now he wants to act like it is a complete mystery as to what went wrong.

At this point, it feels very likely that Minasian is on borrowed time with the Angels. He is going to keep trying to sell his vision until he is fired because, frankly, that is the only chance he has of sticking around. If that means being completely divorced from reality and looking foolish, so be it.