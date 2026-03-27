Kurt Suzuki just did something no Angels manager has accomplished since Mike Scioscia

The prognostications hailing the Los Angeles Angels' demise were greatly exaggerated, at least for Game 1 of the 2026 season. The Angels won their Opening Day matchup against the Houston Astros — led by Mike Trout — and in doing so gave Kurt Suzuki his first victory as the Halos' new manager.

Suzuki and the Angels opened the season on the road and blanked the Astros en route to a 3-0 victory. LA's win on Thursday was the team's first road win on Opening Day since Mike Scioscia was at the helm back in 2013.

Trout finished second in the AL MVP vote that season, and if he's able to duplicate his Opening Day performance as the regular season unfolds, he'll be well on his way to another MVP trophy. Trout walked three times on Thursday afternoon in Houston and went 1-for-2 with a home run.

Kurt Suzuki got his first win as the Angels manager

Even though it's his first year leading the Halos, Suzuki enters the 2026 season on the hot seat. If you doubt that, you haven't been paying attention. The Angels inked Suzuki to a one-year deal to take over for Ron Washington, a signal that Arte Moreno doesn't have much confidence in his skipper's ability to lead the Angels to a winning record this season.

But the fans who watched Thursday's game have to feel better than they did before the team's Opening Day game against Houston. Not only did Trout crush a seventh-inning homer off Astros reliever AJ Blubaugh, but both Jo Adell and Logan O'Hoppe enjoyed a two-hit day. In total, LA racked up nine hits.

Furthermore, one of the question marks on the Angels roster this season — the bullpen — performed quite well against the Astros bats. LA relievers covered the final three innings after a fine start from Jose Soriano and allowed just one hit. The quartet of Jose Urena, Chase Silseth, Drew Poermanz, and Jordan Romano shut down Houston

"Obviously, it's just Game 1, but still a special moment. You never forget that first one," Suzuki said after the game. Yes, it's just one game, but it was a win. And that's what matters.