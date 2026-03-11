Kurt Suzuki reveals plan for Angels top prospect following early spring training cut

The Los Angeles Angels decided to reassign one of their top prospects, outfielder Nelson Rada, to minor league camp. He looked solid in Cactus League play, but manager Kurt Suzuki recently detailed what the plan is for LA's top prospect.

Suzuki said he is a big fan of Rada and left open the possibility that he could debut with the Angels at some point this season. But the first-year skipper said that the organization wants him to get more consistent playing time in the minors.

Angels option Nelson Rada so he can continue to develop

Rada is just 20 years old. He's considered the third-best prospect in LA’s organization and put up some solid numbers in the minor leagues last season. He spent time in both Double-A and Triple-A, slashing .292/.398/.360 with two home runs, 39 RBI, and 54 stolen bases.

The power numbers are not quite there, but Rada can still make a difference with his speed and defense. The Angels are currently planning to use Mike Trout as their everyday centerfielder, but it remains to be seen how long that plan will last. Bryce Teodosio is another option, but Rada projects to be the team’s center fielder of the future.

Rada should start the year in Triple-A and if he can get hot at the plate, maybe the young prospect can accelerate the process a bit and earn himself a promotion early. There's always a fear that a prospect could be rushed up too early, but that's a mistake the Angels have shown no regard for in the past.

Suzuki is right that the Angels are taking the smart path by getting him more playing time and giving him the space to grow and develop, but maybe he will prove that he deserves to make his debut sooner rather than later.