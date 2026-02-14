Kurt Suzuki's mindset in first Angels camp as manager gives hope of brighter days ahead

The Los Angeles Angels' search for a new manager this offseason was, in earnest, widely criticized. With franchise legends such as Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter on the market along with several veterans of the game, they opted instead for a one-year deal with Kurt Suzuki. And while he spent much of the offseason away from the limelight, Suzuki's first press conference of spring training should have Angels' fans buzzing that maybe they got the right guy in the end.

Right off the bat, Suzuki said he wants players to have the idea that they are competing for their spot at the front of the mind. With roster battles set for the final two spots of the rotation (Suzuki said Jose Soriano, Yusei Kikuchi, and Reid Detmers are locks), the bullpen, center field, and second base, there is no telling how the team will look come Opening Day.

Suzuki had quite the competitive mindset as a player, and told reporters when asked about his upcoming decisions that he wants his players to think similarly every time they show up to the ballpark.

Angels' Kurt Suzuki is focused on one thing: getting the best team on the field

Suzuki told reporters, "As a player, I grinded it out. I earned everything. I felt like I had to prove myself every single year. And I want these players to understand that's what it's going to be like around here and to not take anything for granted.” He then went on to comment about his belief that open competition helps, not hurts, the chemistry in the locker room.

The next topic of conversation was the center field job, and Suzuki once again said all of the right things, explaining, "We're not closing the door on anybody,” Suzuki said. “We’ve got a long time to check out guys, see how they're doing, see how they're feeling. Whoever gives us the best opportunity to win, we're gonna go that route." Suzuki plans to meet with Mike Trout once he arrives to camp and discuss his potential to log innings in center again after moving to right field last season, while Jo Adell, Josh Lowe, and Bryce Teodosio all figure to see time out there as well.

And finally second base, where Suzuki is not handing the job to second-year player Christian Moore despite him likely being the favorite. Oswald Peraza and Vaughn Grissom - who was acquired this offseason - will push Moore for the starting job. Everyone in Anaheim will be rooting for Moore to go out and win the job, but Suzuki may have his first tough decision here if Moore is outplayed by either of his aforementioned competitors.

Suzuki has a full season on his contract, and will be judged by how the team performs during the regular season (which is not projected to be great). But this is a strong start from a manager that Halo fans had many questions about as soon as he was hired.