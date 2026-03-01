Kurt Suzuki sends subtle but sharp message about Angels and Christian Moore

Through no fault of his own, Kurt Suzuki has the impression of being a one-and-done manager for the Los Angeles Angels. Suzuki inked a one-year deal with the Angels at the start of the offseason, and despite how the team framed the deal, it's strictly one that allows Arte Moreno to start all over again next offseason when general manager Perry Minasian's contract expires. It's a shame if that's the case, because for right now, Suzuki sounds like the adult in the room.

Figuring out what to do with 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore is one of the top storylines following the Angels during spring training, and Suzuki may have indirectly taken a shot at how the organization has previously handled his development.

“The talent is crazy, but it’s just getting reps,” Suzuki told reporters. “The guy's working hard every day. He's communicating, which is a huge thing for him. But with Christian, you don't ever put a timetable on it because players develop at their own pace.”

It sure sounds like Kurt Suzuki would have done things differently when it comes to Christian Moore's development

Suzuki is saying all the right things. When it comes to young players, especially top prospects, the most important part of their development is reps. They need to play, and they need to play regularly. If Moore makes the Angels' Opening Day roster, it should be due to him being the team's starting second baseman, and nothing else.

But, in particular, it's the last part of Suzuki's assessment that could be taking aim at his own organization. The importance of not putting a timeline on development, because it isn't linear.

That being said, one of the reasons why the Angels preferred Moore in the 2024 draft instead of, you know, Konnor Griffin is because they felt he could be fast-tracked to the major league level.

Moore didn't have a full season at any level of the Angels' organization, and it seemed like the organization was eager to be proven right, regardless of what his actual numbers were showing. He found success, sure, but not the type of success that suggested he was itching for the major league level. Moore is still young, only 23, and there's plenty of time for him to be good, but Suzuki may have just said the quiet part out loud.

The Angels put a timeline on Moore's development and weren't willing to adapt. That may have led to the situation they are currently in, with the former first-round pick not exactly on solid footing ahead of Opening Day.