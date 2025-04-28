LA Angels' absolute trade deadline steal is embarrassing Red Sox more every day

Every once in a while, a fleecing comes along so great that it makes you rub your eyes in disbelief. For the Angels, a team not known for their shrewd moves, such a deal came to fruition at last year's trade deadline. As the months have worn on, the deal only looks better and better for the Halos.

To the chagrin of many, the Angels were not very active at the trade deadline despite being well outside the playoff picture. The club chose to only move a pair of relievers on expiring deals, trading Carlos Estevez to the Phillies and Luis Garcia to the Red Sox. While the Estevez trade has solid potential to work out, neither of the top pitching prospects acquired, Sam Aldegheri and George Klassen, has made any sort of big league impact yet, however, the Garcia trade is proving to be a straight up robbery.

Despite a lengthy career, Garcia never really distinguished himself as an elite reliever. After spending the first six years of his career with the Phillies, the right-hander bounced around the league, landing with the Angels in 2024 for the second time in his career.

The Halos parlayed 43.2 innings of 3.71 ERA ball from Garcia into a package that included then-unknown righty reliever Ryan Zeferjahn, a well-regarded infield/outfield prospect in Matthew Lugo, a lottery ticket in 20-year-old hurler Yeferson Vargas, and a potential depth piece in first baseman Niko Kavadas.

The Angels can't stop laughing as Ryan Zeferjahn does what the Red Sox hoped Luis Garcia would do

Garcia promptly imploded when he arrived in Boston, posting a stomach-turning 8.22 ERA down the stretch in just 15.1 innings before bolting to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. Zeferjahn, on the other hand, made his big league debut with the Angels and posted a sparkling 2.12 ERA in 17 innings.

While the Angels' bullpen has not been good this season, Zeferjahn has been far from the problem. The 27-year-old flamethrower is racking up strikeouts at an incredible rate, posting a whopping 18.78 K/9 largely on the strength of his fastball, which his averaging 98.2 miles per hour en route to a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 innings pitched.

It's obvious now with hindsight that the Red Sox, who currently rank 20th in bullpen ERA, would have been better served promoting Zeferjahn and letting him reinforce their pen in 2024 and beyond. As a result of their panic, the Angels now have a cost-controlled asset through 2031, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Lugo has done nothing but throughout his minor league tenure, and recorded a .287/.376/.578 line with 17 homers across all of his minor league appearances last season. While he's gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2025, he showed what he can do in spring training, hitting .293/.328/.466, providing optimism that he can be a future piece.

Niko Kavadas is probably just a Quad-A type of player, but he's a lefty bat with some power that the Angels can utilize as needed, given that he has all three of his options remaining. As for Vargas, the former international amateur free agent is a long way away from the bigs, but has shown some promising signs, posting a 2.71 ERA in 66.1 innings across both the Red Sox and Angels' farm systems.

Looking back, getting Zeferjahn alone would have been a tremendous haul for Garcia who did nothing but try and torpedo Boston's playoff hopes last season, getting him plus some other pieces that may have bright futures with the team makes the trade a hysterical success.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout