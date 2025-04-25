The Angels are a fun story but are clearly flawed when it comes to run prevention. The Angels' relievers have looked average at best in April, but come summertime the unit will clearly fall apart. They are a house of cards right now -- the Angels' bullpen currently is sporting a -0.4 fWAR, good for 27th in baseball...and a Location+ grade of 91, good for last in all of baseball.

When you look at the pitchers they are throwing out there, it's not that surprising. Ron Washington needs to rely upon a group that currently has four rookies (five if you include Caden Dana's cameo) and two first-year relievers who are going through some growing pains as converted-starters. If only there was a decorated, experienced late-inning reliever out there for the taking who is coming off a career year...

The Angels need to sign this All-Star and World Series champion free agent right now

The time to sign David Robertson was during the offseason, where he could have both slotted down and provided insurance for Ben Joyce...who is already on the 15-Day injured list. Yes, the 1X All-Star and World Series champion (both occurring during the 2007 season while he was with the Yankees) is 40-years-old, but he just accrued the most innings he has ever thrown in a season with the Rangers last year. His metrics were off the charts last year, he's a fresh arm, he's pretty cheap given the upside, and his ability to strike out batters would be an absolute blessing.

Here is the current state of the Angels' bullpen:

Closer: Kenley Jansen

Set-Up: Brock Burke*, Ryan Zeferjahn

Swing: Garrett McDaniels*, Ryan Johnson, Michael Darrell-Hicks

Long Relief: Ian Anderson, Reid Detmers*

IL-15: Sam Bachman, Ben Joyce

IL-60: Robert Stephenson

Stephenson should return to the reliever corps in June (the Angels have really shut the beat writers out this year when they ask about recovery timelines), so look at this unit if the Angels add Robertson and return their injured players...barring any future injury to the group:

Closer: Kenley Jansen

Set-Up: David Robertson, Robert Stephenson

Middle Relief: Ben Joyce, Brock Burke*, Ryan Zeferjahn

Swing: Garrett McDaniels*

Long Relief: Reid Detmers*



Corresponding Moves: DFA I. Anderson, option Johnson and Darrell-Hicks

We, here at Halo Hangout, are nothing if not consistent -- the amount of times we have called for the Angels to sign David Robertson is bordering on insane. The point still stands, he would fit the ethos of the Angels' offseason signings, provide the Angels with another veteran in the building, a mentor for the similar pitchers on the roster (Ryan Zeferjahn, most notably), and provide an elite gap between the middle relievers and Jansen.

