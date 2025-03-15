One big move the Angels still need to make before Opening Day

Yes, there are major league free agents still available, and one of them is a top relief pitcher on the market. David Robertson, who represents himself as an agent, is out there for the taking if a team finally reaches his asking price. The Angels have the means and motivation to bring Robertson aboard, and his presence would make fans feel a lot better about the 2025 team.

The Angels' bullpen is looking like it will shape up like this:

Bullpen (8) -

Kenley Jansen-- closer

Ben Joyce -- closer/set-up

Brock Burke -- set-up, middle relief

Ryan Zeferjahn --set-up, middle relief

José Quijada -- middle relief

Garrett McDaniels --swing

Chase Silseth --swing

Reid Detmers--long relief

Injured List: Robert Stephenson, Sam Bachman

DFA: José Suarez

Adding Robertson to this group would be a fantastic turn of events for the organization, as it would take so much stress off of nearly every reliever they have. Jansen and Joyce will assuredly be eased into the season, so having a bona fide commodity like Robertson to round out their back-end relief group would stabilize a relatively shaky group. Jansen and Joyce's workload is being heavily monitored so they can avoid a trip to the injured list, so adding Robertson would not over-burden a Burke or Quijada. As a corresponding roster move, the Angels could option Zeferjahn or Silseth down to the minors for more seasoning.

Robertson made $11.5 million with the Rangers in 2024, and opted out of his second year that would have paid him $7 million. Arte Moreno has stated that the Angels will not surpass their 2023 payroll, which ended at $215 million. Per FanGraphs' roster resource tool, the 2025 team currently stands at $202 million, but if they axe Suarez they can clear his $1.1 million salary. They could surpass his 2024 salary and offer him an even larger player option for 2026 with Tyler Anderson coming off the books after this season -- or even a guaranteed two or three-year contract if that's what he's holding out for. Perhaps they could restructure Anthony Rendon's contract soon and free up even more money?

Yes, Robertson will be turning 40-years-old and will wind up missing the majority of spring training. However, he would have been on the Jansen and Joyce progression during camp anyway, meaning that he does not need many innings in spring training to get himself ready for the regular season. If you're worried about him slowing down next year, he just threw the most innings in a season of his career with the Rangers. His cutter-curveball combination remains elite and he fits the veteran ethos of all of Perry Minasian's signings from the offseason.

C'mon, Angels. He's right there! Go out and get him!

