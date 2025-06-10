When the Angels started their series against the "Oakland" Athletics on Monday night, no one expected history to be made. Alas, Denzel Clarke shocked the entire world with what was one of the best home run robberies of all time. In a stadium that has had its fair share of highlight reel defensive plays, (hello Yoesnis Cespedes) Clarke's robbery topped them all.

It was a magnificent play by Clarke, who robbed one of Nolan Schanuel's best hit balls of the season. He hit the ball nearly 400 feet, but the athleticism of Clarke brought it back into the ballpark, giving the A's all of the momentum in the world and leaving Halo (and MLB) fans in a state of absolute shock.

Jokes began relatively quickly, as there is no team that MLB fans like to clown on more than the Angels. Even as the Angels took a 4-0 lead, jokes about the poor state of the Angels continued. Even the Athletics' social media accounts got in on the action after Jo Adell (who does need to improve defensively despite his offensive outburst) failed to bring back a home run.

JJ crushes it!



P.S. Denz would have caught that 🤭 pic.twitter.com/sVNU5vzRFA — Athletics (@Athletics) June 10, 2025

LA Angels get last laugh after Denzel Clarke catch you literally won't believe

Bold strategy by them given the 4-1 Angels' lead, and the Halos eventually held on for the win with Kenley Jansen taking the mound in the ninth and shutting them down. The Angels have routinely played like one of the best teams in the MLB against the A's this season, and despite being mocked after one of the best catches in MLB history, they were able to once again get the last laugh against their division rival.

As mentioned earlier, the Clarke home run robbery is on the long list of phenomenal defensive plays made at The Big A, with a lot of them coming from Athletics players. Ramon Laureano had one of the all-time great throws, when he turned a double play with a 321 foot throw to first. The Cespedes play, to this day, boggles minds -- how did Howie Kendrick not beat that throw home?? Mike Trout - who had a nearly identical robbery to Clarke's - has made a highlight reel of catches throughout his career.

All in all, what matters most is that the Angels beat the Athletics once again, remaining undefeated against them so far this season. And while it would have been nice to see Schanuel leave the yard (and not have it brought back), he is still apart of a young core in Anaheim that has them chasing a position in the American League Wild Card race.

