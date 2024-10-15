LA Angels should target consummate winner from KC Royals this offseason

Sometimes, the most pivotal transaction isn't the big-splash move that shakes the entire league. Superstars control the MLB market, but they aren't the only players being dealt. The Angels are far away from becoming a legitimate contender, so inking one superstar won't solve all of their problems just yet. The Halos need to garner a few veteran players who check off three boxes: 1.) Is not expensive 2.) Will be somewhat productive 3.) Has a track record of winning. Although there seems to be a few guys who fulfill this list, one particular journeyman could be extremely helpful for Los Angeles next year.

Tommy Pham would be an interesting fit for the Angels, which might just work out once all things are considered. He's played for nine teams in Major League Baseball, including three in 2024 and five in the last two seasons. Some could argue it's because he is not good enough for a team to want him long-term, but it can also mean that clubs continue finding value in Pham, although he won't be intended to stay forever.

The 36-year-old outfielder would make for an intriguing trade from the Royals to the Angels, perhaps with Taylor Ward as part of the deal. Ward, in a way, took over as the veteran leader of the Angels this season, which didn't work out all too swimmingly. His name has been tied to Los Angeles deals for several months now, and a deal including Pham might just be enough to make that happen.

Ward had a marvelous September at the plate to close out the season, which undoubtedly entices other organizations to keep him on their radar. Why would the Angels deal Ward for Pham if his offensive numbers projected upward as the year closed out? Well, Ward is pretty inconsistent and he's proven he can't be the leader of a clubhouse. There is no harm in that, but the Angels need a guy who commands the clubhouse. Pham is that guy, and his playoff success is just one reason the team would respect him.

In 136 career postseason plate appearances, Pham has six home runs, five doubles and a .315 batting average. In the playoffs with Kansas City this year, he was 5-for-11 in the ALDS against the Yankees with two runs and two RBI.

🗣️ Keep the line movin'! pic.twitter.com/gf2acUiscx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 8, 2024

Pham was DFA'd this season by the Cardinals after being traded from the White Sox. Eventually, the Royals signed him and he was grateful for the opportunity. He's one of those guys who wears his heart on his sleeve, but if you are in his good graces, you will be rewarded. Despite being 36 years old, Pham works hard, especially if you give him the chance to play. The Royals front office was more than impressed by his dedication, almost as if he was trying to prove himself like a rookie would.

“Constantly working, wants to perfect his craft, and it’s very evident that he wants to win,” Royals GM J.J. Picollo said in an interview.

Pham has played in more postseason games than Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon combined. There's something to be said for that.