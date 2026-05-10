Latest Angels injury scare again puts spotlight on Logan O’Hoppe’s injury and rebound

As if the Los Angeles Angels needed any more issues at catcher, Travis d’Arnaud was just put on the IL with plantar fasciitis and this comes on the heels of primary catcher Logan O’Hoppe already being on the IL with a wrist fracture. Catching depth is quickly dwindling for the Halos.

The team is now down to Sebastián Rivero and Omar Martinez as their two catchers with Rivero getting most of the starts. That’s certainly not an ideal situation considering Rivero played in less than 50 big league games prior to this season and has a career batting average of .179. Martinez has never played in the big leagues before this year.

Logan O'Hoppe should be back fairly soon even despite wrist fracture

Thankfully, O’Hoppe is not supposed to be out for long but this definitely makes his recovery all the more important. The 26-year-old has not been all that productive this season as he was hitting .205/.323/.256 with one home run and eight runs batted in prior to the injury.

He’s been much more patient at the plate this year though, drawing 11 walks in 26 games whereas he drew only 24 walks in 119 games last season. Yet, the power that has made him something of a threat the last few years has seemingly disappeared. O’Hoppe hit 19 home runs in 2025, 20 homers in 2024, and 14 in 2023. He’s never going to be a guy with a high batting average but as long as he goes yard every now and then he’s at least an above-average presence in the lineup.

Having d’Arnaud as a depth piece is nice because he’s a veteran and can handle the position. He’s never been a very good hitter either but as long as the backup catcher can handle a pitching staff and play the position that’s all most teams care about. Teams never want to rely on two inexperienced catchers though. That’s when things get a bit scary because they may not be all that familiar with the coaching staff and may not know what pitches to call.

O’Hoppe is due to return sometime in mid-May so the Angels will have to rely on their young guys until then. Heck, if they lose anyone else maybe manager Kurt Suzuki can go out there and get behind the dish. He’s just a few years removed from being a catcher for the Angels so he may be the emergency guy if things get really bad. In all seriousness though, they need O’Hoppe to get back out there ASAP.