Latest Angels rumors provide possible preferred alternative Anthony Rendon usage

For years now, the Los Angeles Angels have had a major problem getting production out of their third basemen. This should never have even been a concern after they inked Anthony Rendon to a mega-deal a few years back, but his complete inability to stay healthy -- as well as productive when he is healthy -- has set the organization back quite a bit.

General Manager Perry Minasian recently shared with reporters, including Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, that the club is looking for an upgrade at third base this offseason. This could lead to Rendon being forced into a utility role that could see him get time at first and second base in the near future.

As relayed by Fletcher, Minasian said, “Anthony is athletic enough to move around. If you need Anthony to play second, when he’s healthy, he could do it. If you need Anthony to play first, he can do it. He’s more than willing to do that. We have to be open to all. I don’t want to be closed-minded on anything.”

This in mind, we may have discovered how the Angels will deploy him entering the 2025 campaign (unless they cut him like Minasian has done with both Justin Upton and Albert Pujols). However, that still leaves a hole at third base. In a separate piece, Fletcher mentioned that the Angels have begun the process of looking into asking prices on Nolan Arenado of the Cardinals, Alec Bohm of the Phillies and Eugenio Suárez of the Diamondbacks. Now we're talking.

Angels casting a wide net in search for third base upgrades

It's refreshing to see the Angels continue their "pedal to the metal" approach this offseason, as they're clearly doing what they can to show the industry and their own team that they mean business. With Jorge Soler, Yusei Kikuchi and Travis d'Arnaud (amongst others) already being brought into the fold, it's clear that they're not just going to lay down and concede.

Looking at the three Rendon alternates the Angels have in their sights, Bohm may cost the most while Arenado should come the cheapest in terms of what the Halos would have to give up. However, that's mostly because the 10-time Gold Glover has a gigantic contract of his own that would need to be brought with him to the West coast. It feels like whichever club will absord the most of Arenado's contract will win his services, and that certainly should not be the Angels.

Suárez, 33, is on an expiring contract and could give the Angels a one-year option that'd cost less than Bohm would. Since Bohm has more control and is far younger, he may be tougher to land, but you'd have to think Suárez could be had at a reasonable price.

During the 2024 season, Suarez hit 30 home runs and drove in 101 runs, posting a .788 OPS and 116 OPS+. He may be on the wrong side of 30, but he continues to be one of the game's top talents on the offensive side of things. If the Angels manage to land him and shift Rendon to a utility role (or cut him), their busy offseason begins to look much better than it already does.

