Latest explanation of Yusei Kikuchi’s injury does not inspire any confidence at all

The Los Angeles Angels were dragging their feet on providing a concrete update on Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi left his start against the Chicago White Sox on April 29 early with shoulder tightness, and manager Kurt Suzuki finally revealed the plan for the veteran starting pitcher earlier this week. Admittedly, it may not be the concrete update that one would typically expect after a pitcher suffers a shoulder injury.

Kikuchi had an MRI completed last weekend, and apparently, it showed something concerning enough that surgery was an option. The Angels and Kikuchi sought a second opinion, and the determination was made that the 34-year-old will avoid surgery...for now.

A pitcher experiencing elbow discomfort, having a second opinion, and opting against surgery is one thing. It's rare, but it does happen. A pitcher experiencing shoulder tightness, having a concerning MRI, and opting against surgery isn't something that's all too common.

Angels' recovery plan for Yusei Kikuchi defies logic

Instead of surgery, the plan is for Kikuchi to rest for the next month before resuming his throwing program. The Angels are certainly taking a leap of faith. It's entirely possible that Kikuchi decided to table surgery for now, but this plan does reek of how the Angels have handled injury management for quite some time.

To Kikuchi's credit, he has been remarkably healthy over the last three years. He's averaged just over 32 starts over that same timespan, and has crossed 175 innings pitched in two of those three seasons.

That being said, this feels like an unnecessary risk to take. The Angels are heading in the wrong direction, even with the AL West having a poor start overall, and Kikuchi is under contract through the 2027 season. If the veteran was avoiding surgery as a way to avoid injury concerns looming over a potential free agency tour, there's a case to be made that he's making the smart play.

Regardless, the question of the Angels' rotation depth will linger. Alek Manoah was activated off the IL on Wednesday, and Grayson Rodriguez is in the early stages of a minor-league rehab assignment. The latter's development moving forward is certainly more important, considering the trade with the Orioles is what defined the Angels' offseason.

To the surprise of no one, it feels like the Angels are throwing names against the wall and hoping that one or two stick. That could also explain why they want to move forward with a plan that keeps Kikuchi's timeline within the 2026 season.