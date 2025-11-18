Arte Moreno is one confusing fella. Those who are most connected in the baseball space are all thoroughly perplexed by the Angels' owner, and simply all of their reports surrounding the team's spending have to do with the fact that nobody can track Moreno's mind. Many would assume that the guy who runs the organization with the longest active postseason drought in baseball would want to spend often and wisely on roster construction.

FanSided's Robert Murray thought that maybe the Angels would spend money when the insider attended the GM meetings. Murray stated: "The Los Angeles Angels could sneakily be a team to spend big this offseason...but the Angels are a team to watch here, especially with the unpredictable Arte Moreno." Well, Moreno's unpredictability is the reason for another connected insider to predict that he will not spend sufficient money to supplement the roster after all.

Latest predictable revelation about Arte Moreno's plan will frustrate Angels fans

Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez: "Angels owner Arte Moreno is always prone to change his mind, but at the moment, the expectation is that he won't be spending big this offseason, especially withthe civil trial related to Tyler Skaggs' death continuing."

Alden Gonzalez/ESPN: “Angels owner Arte Moreno is always prone to change his mind, but at the moment, the expectation is that he won't be spending big this offseason.”



Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham “are not expected to be in the Angels' price range.” — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) November 16, 2025

There are certainly some free agents that are worth splurging on, even with a looming lockout -- namely Munetaka Murakami -- but on the whole there is not a huge name out there that is worth breaking the bank for (or losing a compensatory draft pick, as is the case for pitchers like Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez). However, there are clearly a ton of holes in the roster that Moreno cannot ignore if he is going to make Perry Minasian and Kurt Suzuki tell fans that they expect this team to finally make the playoffs. Those two are also going to be fighting to keep their jobs, and would gladly have Moreno spend big on players that might not deserve a massive multi-year deal.

Moreno does technically invest in the Angels, but he does so in such a peculiar manner. Obviously, how he invests in the minor leagues and the team's facilities in Anaheim and Tempe have come under fire the last several years, but he has shown that he will spend on payroll. The problem with Moreno is that he is so incalculable and does not trust the Angels' baseball operations with the people he hires to do so. Moreno goes rogue and meddles more than any other owner in baseball, which has caused the Angels' stark decline in relevance the past decade.

Not many people expected Moreno to spend big, so the reports that he might gave fans a glimmer of hope. This latest report is more in-line with what fans expected, as the team will have a mountain of payroll come off the books after 2026.