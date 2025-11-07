The Los Angeles Angels are likely not going to make a big splash during the offseason, their biggest move will probably be just marginal at best. The team is in a weird holding pattern of wanting to contend but not having the necessary horses in-house in order to do so. The general manager and first-year coach are on the hot seat, but the owner likely does not want to break the bank a year before they will get significant cap relief. All that being said, there is one preeminent free agent out there that fits the team's timeline to compete but could also raise the floor of the 2026 team.

Clock has officially started for dream Angels free agent to sign with MLB team

Here's ESPN's Jeff Passan on Munetaka Murakami's timeline to sign with an MLB team: "Murakami's 45-day window to sign will start at 8 a.m. ET Saturday [November 8th], sources said, ensuring he will sign with a big league team before it expires at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22." Murakami is officially going to be on an MLB team next season, and he checks every box for the Angels in terms of what they want from a free agent this offseason: left-handed, third baseman, massive power, young, marketable, relatively cheap compared to other free agents.

More from Passan: "Murakami is widely expected to fetch a nine-figure deal, with a posting fee of at least $16.9 million on top of it. High-ranking MLB executives scouted multiple games of Murakami this season and emerged impressed, sources said." ESPN's Kiley McDaniel's projected his contract to be in the 5 years, $80 million ($16M AAV) + $13.875 million posting fee range. Factoring in the AAV and posting fee, the Angels could slot in Murakami without going over the luxury tax next season even if they Godfather offer the 26-year-old.

The Angels are not viewed as a favorite to land Murakami in any way, shape or form. They will have to compete with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and many more organizations. However, the Halos are likely going to gear up to make a run at him given Perry Minasian's comments during his end-of-season press conference.

Murakami has inflated strikeout numbers and a weak walk rate, but here are the current left-handed hitters on the Angels' 40-man roster: Nolan Schanuel. End of list. Switch-hitting Gustavo Campero is there, but he is likely a DFA candidate this offseason. The 2025 Angels struck out more than every team in MLB history save for one, but Murakami still would mesh incredibly well with the team's young core.