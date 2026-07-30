Latest Yusei Kikuchi injury update provides belief Angels could actually get their money’s worth

One of the biggest disappointments for the Los Angeles Angels this season has been left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. He’s made just seven starts on the season with the last one coming in late April but the latest injury update suggests he’s on the mend. Kikuchi went on the IL with shoulder inflammation and it’s taken time for it to cool down. Some theorized that a mechanical tweak led to the injury so maybe he should ditch whatever it is he was trying to do now that he’s back on the bump.

Kikuchi has thrown two live sessions to hitters in the last 10 days and he is scheduled to make a rehab start on July 30. The thinking is that he will need three rehab starts before he’s able to rejoin the big league club. It will be important for Kikuchi to rejoin the Angels for a number of reasons. Obviously the Angels are out of contention so wins and losses don’t matter all that much the rest of this season, but the Halos need to know if Kikuchi is going to be a factor in the rotation next year.

He’s going to be owed north of $21 million next year so the Angels are hoping they’re going to get the guy they got in 2025 who was an All-Star and had a 3.99 ERA in 33 starts. Maybe he can't quite reach that level at the age of 35, but if he can at least be serviceable that would be huge.

Yusei Kikuchi can still provide value to the Angels in multiple ways

In a best-case scenario, Kikuchi pitches great and the Angels finally contend in an American League West division that has shown just how weak it is in 2026. It is something of a miracle the Angels are only 13.5 games out of first place.

In a slightly more realistic but still positive scenario, Kikuchi pitches well while the Angels continue to stink but he gives the team a valuable trade chip to deal at the trade deadline since he will be a free agent after 2027.

There’s even a chance that if he comes back for the Angels this season and looks solid in his final few starts of the year he could draw some trade interest in the offseason. Any way the Angels can continue to strengthen the farm system is a must so no matter what the team has a vested interest in Kikuchi getting healthy and pitching well going forward.