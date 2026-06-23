Latest Zach Neto surge is making Angels' trade deadline decision even tougher

Given the optics of the Los Angeles Angels' 2026 season, it was only natural for there to be conversations surrounding a potential trade of shortstop Zach Neto. Under control until 2030, Neto's value won't get much higher than it is right now. A normal seller would, at the very least, entertain the idea.

Of course, normal isn't something the Angels are aware of. USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently reported the Angels plan on retaining "their key players at the deadline with owner Arte Moreno not wanting to unload starters Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano, or outfielder Jo Adell". While not named, it stands to reason that Neto is probably in that group.

The approach could be misguided. In the same article, Nightengale suggests that Detmers' asking price could be higher than Tarik Skubal's. There's no doubt the latter is the better pitcher, but any team trading for him will only have him for two months. Detmers would come with years of control. Considering the Angels aren't exactly close to becoming a contender, they should be willing to have these talks.

The same argument needs to be applied to Neto, who is in the middle of a heater. Over his last seven games, the Angels' shortstop has four home runs with an OPS+ of 162. He's still striking out, 12 times in his last 32 plate appearances, but the power surge is a reminder of how special his bat can be when he's right.

Zach Neto delivers in the ninth!



Angels have their first lead of the game on a day they trailed 4-0 in the first pic.twitter.com/nsPX6cRAa9 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 21, 2026

Angels' stubborn trade deadline approach ignores massive Zach Neto opportunity

The Angels have the opportunity to do with Neto what they refused to do with Logan O'Hoppe. There was a time that O'Hoppe was considered to be ascending toward becoming one of the best catchers in the American League, and while his trade value was astronomically high, LA refused to engage in those conversations. Now, O'Hoppe's value has regress to the point where his future with the team is uncertain because of how inconsistent his play has been.

No, Neto probably won't have a fall-off as dramatic as O'Hoppe, but never say never. For that reason, now is time for the Angels to be bold. Trading Neto may be uncomfortable in the moment, but for what it could mean for the long-term direction of the franchise moving forward, they have to consider it. Especially while he's hitting for power regularly.