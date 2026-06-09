Trading Zach Neto could be the bold reset Angels desperately need

The notion of trading shortstop Zach Neto won't be a popular one among Los Angeles Angels fans, but sometimes the best decision isn't always welcome. In the case, the Angels should explore the idea of dealing Neto before this year's MLB trade deadline.

The Angels already missed out on a massive opportunity to trade Shohei Ohtani — knowing full well they were never going to re-sign him — and if LA's front office is not careful, they'll miss their window to trade Neto too.

Settle down, Angels fans; this isn't cause for upheaval. Rather it's a call for sensibility from one of the most inept front offices in all of baseball. Perry Minasian and Co. have run this once-proud franchise into the ground, and trading Neto could be the first step back to relevance.

Ask yourself this question — will Neto be part of the next contending Angels team? Assuming he and the Halos don't come to terms on a contract extension, the obvious answer is, no. Neto is under team control through 2029, and unless the Angels suddenly flip the switch and starting spending like their rivals up the Santa Anita Freeway, they're not going to be legitimate contenders in three years.

Whether they want to admit it or not, the Angels are handcuffed by Mike Trout's gargantuan contract. And while there's been flashes this season, the organization has failed to develop starting pitching for what seems like two decades. These two factors, and an empty cupboard in the minor leagues paints a bleak picture for the future of baseball in Orange County.

The Angels should shop Zach Neto at the MLB trade deadline

The Angels need a hard reset and it starts with trading Neto. He brings a power-hitter's profile to the plate while playing a premium defensive position, and is under contract for another three seasons. Those are traits that will make him appealing to a number of contending teams. The top free agent shortstops available next year are Ha-Seong Kim, Jorge Mateo, and J.P. Crawford. Trust me, there'll be plenty of suitors.

LA could reap the rewards of trading a bat like Neto and land numerous top prospects to help jumpstart the team's rebuild. The Angels are once again at the bottom of the AL West, and nothing is going to change if they continue to operate in the same mode they have for the past decade.

Trading Neto might seem foolish to some, but Angels fans know all too well how quickly those strikeouts and defensive mistakes will pile up over the course of a 162-game season. Some might consider him an All-Star caliber shortstop, but he's nowhere close to the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., Elly De La Cruz, or Gunnar Henderson.

Flipping Neto at this year's trade deadline would be a gutsy (and somewhat questionable) move. But to keep doing the same thing over and over again while expecting a different result is the definition of insanity, right? It's time for the Halos to do something bold.