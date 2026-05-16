Logan O’Hoppe's hasty return immediately turns into another Angels' embarrassment

The Los Angeles Angels continue to be the laughing stock of Major League Baseball this season, and Logan O'Hoppe's early exit during Friday's game is just the latest example of tomfoolery that has defined the organization of late.

O'Hoppe was activated off the injured list ahead of Friday's Freeway Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Halos' backstop suffered a small fracture in his left wrist near the end of April, and appeared to re-aggravate the injury during the fourth inning.

Logan O'Hoppe was removed from tonight's game due to left wrist irritation. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 16, 2026

Angels' starter Jack Kochanowicz threw a wild pitch that skipped past Dodgers' slugger Kyle Tucker and took O'Hoppe by surprise. Dodgers' catcher Will Smith advanced from first to second on the play and there was an injury delay on the field as O'Hoppe was obviously shaken up.

Though he stayed in the game initially, O'Hoppe was later removed during the sixth inning for precautionary reasons and replaced by Sebastián Rivero. The substitution came after O'Hoppe grounded out in his first at-bat following the injury, leading one to assume that swinging the bat proved to be rather difficult.

Logan O'Hoppe's early exit is another stain on the Angels' 2026 season

Los Angeles has lost four straight games and seven of their last 10. The Angels are owners of a 16-29 record on the season — the worst mark in baseball — and already 7½ games back in the AL West.

Both GM Perry Minasian and manager Kurt Suzuki are lame ducks (on expiring contracts) and owner Arte Moreno has explored selling the franchise. The Halos are the very definition of dysfunction, and if the fanbase hasn't reached its breaking point, they're undoubtedly close.

Angels' fans are already fearing what will happen on Sunday when Grayson Rodriguez — the organization's prized offseason addition — returns from the injured list. Rodriguez, who was acquired by the Halos over the winter in exchange for outfielder Taylor Ward, has been sidelined since spring training with an arm injury, but LA's brass assumes his one rehab start is enough to ensure that he's ready to face Major League hitters. Time will tell whether or not that's true.

It's anyone's guess as to what happens next, but the Los Angeles faithful have sadly grown accustomed to such mediocrity. O'Hoppe's latest hiccup is just the latest in a long line of troublesome trends in Anaheim. If he requires another stint on the IL, expect the Angels to recall Omar Martinez from Triple-A Salt Lake, or activate newly-signed backstop Austin Wynns.