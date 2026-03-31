Mike Trout's 2026 debut gives hope Angels won't oversee familiar Hall of Fame decline

After the opening series of the 2026 season, there are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the Los Angeles Angels. The pitching was a mixed bag, and the offense was extremely variable. The one thing that was abundantly clear, however, was Mike Trout is starting the season looking like a man on a mission.

This is just a four-game glance, so all of the usual small-sample-size warnings apply. However, it is hard to start a season better than Trout has with a .462/.650/.923 with three homers and seven walks. Even with opposing pitchers treating him like he was in his prime, it simply hasn't mattered. For many Angels fans, this has been exactly what they have been waiting to see out of Trout for a few years now.

Time will tell if Trout can stay on the field (fingers and toes crossed), but the early returns do give hope that the backside of his career won't end up mirroring what happened to Ken Griffey Jr., which he was definitely trending towards.

There is still time for Mike Trout to avoid Ken Griffey Jr.'s fate after all

The parallels are actually uncanny. Both Trout and Griffey were generational talents who are considered among the best hitters to ever play the game of baseball. Not only that, but both players saw injuries ravage the back-half of their careers. Trout's lengthy injury history is well-documented, but Griffey had a pair of severe hamstring injuries in 2000 and 2004, as well as injuries to his knee and shoulder.

If you just look at Griffey numbers from 2002 to the end of his career, he only managed a .264/.373/.540 line while averaging 98 games played per season. Just for the sake of comparison, Trout slashed .266/.376/.503 and averaged 75 games a season from 2020-2025. It is honestly pretty weird how similar the two players' paths have been up until this point, even if the exact injuries don't match perfectly.

What Griffey was never really able to do, but that Trout has a chance to, is to reclaim his former glory for at least a season. The closest Griffey came was 2005, when he posted a .946 OPS with 35 homers with the Cincinnati Reds, but that still fell well short of what he was doing in his prime.

For now, it is fun to think about Trout getting back to doing Trout things. Hell, he even stole a base in the opening series against the Astros. He needs to stay on the field for at least 140 games before anyone can realistically claim that he is "back", but Trout is definitely trending in the right direction.