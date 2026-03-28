Mike Trout's revival has Angels creating early buzz no one predicted

The Los Angeles Angels are 2-0 for the first time since 2007, and Mike Trout is a big reason for the team's red-hot start. Will it continue? Who knows? But what's undeniable is that a healthy-version of Trout actually makes the Angels fun to watch once again.

Trout homered on Opening Day and led the Halos to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Astros to begin the season. It was LA's first Opening Day road win since 2013. On Friday, Trout smacked his second home run of the 2026 campaign and led the Angels to a 6-2 win over the Astros.

Mike Trout's resurgence could propel the Angels in 2026

Trout is one of the most recognizable players in the league. There was a 10-year span when he was the undisputed best player in baseball, and even at 34 years old and with four-plus seasons remaining on his contract, Trout is a sure-fire, first-ballot Hall of Famer.

But Angels fans haven't seen that version of Trout for quite some time. Though he made three consecutive All-Star appearances from 2021-2023, it's fair to say that the last time Trout was mentioned among the best in the game was all the way back in 2019. He appeared 134 games that season, led the league in on-base percentage and slugging, racked up 45 homers, 104 RBI, and won the AL MVP.

eyes were invented specifically to watch Mike Trout pic.twitter.com/Ht2CpFUbtC — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 28, 2026

Since that time — though he's had his moments in the sun, to be sure — Trout has failed to live up to those lofty standards he set for himself while also dealing with his fair share of injuries. From 2020-2025, Trout has played in just 449 games while hitting .264/.373/.540. For most players, those are Hall of Fame caliber numbers. And while that's true, by Trout's standards, in no way do they illustrate just how good he can truly be.

If Trout posts those types of numbers this season, he'll earn another trip to the Midsummer Classic, probably earn a Silver Slugger Award, and even garner some MVP votes. That's a great season by most standards. But Trout is not most players. He's one of the best to ever play the game.

If what fans are seeing is truly a resurgence to the version of Trout who dominated the sport for a decade, then we're not only talking about an All-Star, but a player who can turn the Angels into an actual contender in the AL West — as far-fetched at that might seem to some.

It's far too early in the season to put the cart before the horse, but Trout's early-season surge has certainly alleviated some of the doubt hovering over the fans in Anaheim. And even if it's just for the first week of the season, Trout's performance has re-instilled the hope that used to be so prevalent among Angels fans.

Is Trout back? For now, yes. Enjoy it, Angels fans.