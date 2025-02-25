Mike Trout's 5 most iconic plays as the Angels' centerfielder

Mike Trout is the greatest player of his generation. Mainly known for his world-class hitting abilities, Trout has also been a terrific defensive player.

His days manning centerfield for the Angels, however, are behind him. In an effort to preserve his body as much as possible, Trout will slide over to right field. Perhaps the move actually will keep him healthy and maybe even get him to play better. To remember some of his greatest moments in centerfield, let's take a look at his five greatest plays with the Angels.

#5. Trout robs Prince Fielder: September 8, 2012

For the final out of the game, Trout sprinted back to rob prime Prince Fielder of a home run. Trout had his back to the ball at one point, forcing him to completely turn around in order to place himself in the perfect position for the home run robbery. Earlier in the ballgame, Trout homered and scored twice to guide the Angels to a 6-1 victory.

Trout would be named the American League Rookie of the Year this season in one of the greatest inaugural campaigns in recent memory.

#4. Trout stuns the Detroit crowd: August 25, 2015

Leading 6-4 on the road against the Tigers, James McCann sliced a line drive to left-center field. Trout, seemingly sprinting from the other side of the field, took away extra bases and a run. He then wisely fired the ball back into the infield in case the runner on second base tried to advance an extra 90ft. Spoiler alert: he did not.

#3. Trout hangs on the wall to rob Jesus Montero: September 26, 2015

In an incredible display of athleticism, Trout was playing shallow center field, shaded over to the right-center field gap, and yet still was able to beat the ball to its spot.

Trout, leaping and hanging onto the wall, robbed Jesus Montero of a three-home run. This was peak Trout, and we may never see another player with this level of skill.

#2. Trout takes a grand slam away from Leonys Martin: August 1, 2016

Tied at 1 on the road against the Mariners, Leonys Martin leveled one for a potential go-ahead grand slam. Unfortunately for him and the M's, Trout was in center, and stealthily robbed Martin of a grand slam.

#1. Trout introduces himself to the baseball world: June 27, 2012

If you were unfamiliar with Mike Trout before this game, then you definitely knew him after this play. Arguably the most iconic defensive play of the last 15 years, Trout flew to the wall to rob J.J. Hardy of a game-tying home run.

