Mike Trout's message to Tigers phenom says everything about his lasting impact

For the 12th time in his career, Mike Trout was named an All-Star for his first-half efforts in 2026. The Los Angeles Angels legend stayed relatively healthy through the first few months of the season en route to producing a .237/.390/.473 batting line, good for a 139 wRC+ and 2.5 fWAR that looks rather ho-hum compared to his prime campaigns of yesteryear.

Still, he leadoff for the American League in the Midsummer Classic, the first time since 2019 that he's actually participated in the game itself. A third All-Star MVP Award probably wasn't on the table, but the honor was just another on a long ledger of credentials that define him as one of the game's all-time greats.

Juxtapose that with Detroit Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle, who is merely 350 at-bats into his nascent career and staring up at a group of baseball luminaries on the A.L. roster. And yet, among all those stars, who was the 21-year-old most starstruck by?

Naturally, it's Trout, per Bob Nightengale. When asked which moment leading up to the All-Star Game was his favorite, McGonigle didn't mince words: "Trout texted me and congratulated me. That's the one, I was like, wow, that's pretty wild."

That's the kind of impact only a real superstar has.

Mike Trout is using his Angels stardom to usher in the next wave of star talent in MLB

Like Trout, McGonigle is also a deserving All-Star this season, having produced 3.9 fWAR in the first half. Unlike the three-time MVP, though, his best days are assuredly still ahead of him.

That's obviously a reality that Trout understands, as he's played in 100 or more games just twice since 2019. He can obviously still play well when healthy, but those days have become fewer in number as he's gotten older.

So, failing a playoff run that still has never come together, perhaps this is the role we can expect him to fill for the duration of his legendary career. He's an incredible ambassador for both the Angels and the sport of baseball in general, and his impact on his fellow players in undeniable. McGonigle is one of the brightest young stars in the game today (he signed a $150 million extension mere weeks after his MLB debut), so it's telling that he chose to highlight Trout's message as his "Look ma, I made it" moment.

That isn't to say we should expect Trout to take a backseat to the next generation just yet; the list of 34-year-olds to start in an All-Star Game is a short one. But as he winds down the back half of his career, he'll evolve from contemporary to legend, becoming the bar that future stars aspire to clear.