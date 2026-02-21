Mike Trout’s return to center field could fix Angels’ biggest weakness

Mike Trout is apparently returning to center field one year after making the switch over to right field, introducing quite a few concerns to the makeup of the 2026 Los Angeles Angels. However all of those red flags may be overshadowed by the simple truth that Trout in center is likely the Halos' best defensive alignment.

Last season, the Angels fielded arguably the worst defensive outfield in the league. By Defensive Runs Saved, only the Rockies were worse, and the group's cumulative Outs Above Average (-17) was better than only the Giants' outfield. Once you introduce Statcast's Fielding Run Value to the mix, the Angels ranked dead last by a country mile.

Basically, no matter how you sliced it, Los Angeles needed to bring some better defenders into the mix this offseason. While trade acquisition Josh Lowe technically fits that bill, he's a corner outfielder who has spent most of his career in right field. Given the mess that Jo Adell displayed as the primary center fielder last year (-8 OAA and -13 DRS), someone is going to have to fill that role.

Enter (once again): Mike Trout.

Mike Trout should DH, but he's also the Angels' best option in center field

It's worth reminding everyone that Trout originally moved off of center field in an effort to prolong his career. The wear and tear of playing such a demanding position clearly took its toll on the future Hall of Famer; after playing in at least 114 games in every season from 2012-19, he's hit that mark just twice since (2022 and 2025).

Of course, the reason he was able to get into 130 games last year is because he actually didn't play right field all too often. Trout drew more than 100 starts as the Angels' designated hitter last year, which is probably the best position for him at this point in his career.

But again, defense matters. Assuming Lowe takes up his mantle in right field and Adell gets pushed into the other outfield corner, that'd leave just center field available in the starting lineup. And with all due respect to Jorge Soler, he can't be taking any starts out in left if the team is serious about competing again in 2026. As for Adell, he himself has admitted to being more comfortable in right field and has had real success over there.

Though he never won a Gold Glove, much of Trout's value early in his career stemmed from his superlative play in center field. From 2011-17, he was worth 17.3 Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR). He certainly can't play at that level anymore, but he's inarguably the team's best option out there right now.

Thus, the Angels find themselves between a rock and a hard place. Their aging franchise legend probably deserves the DH treatment, but the depth chart has a glaring opening at his old position. Trout sounds determined to handle center field with aplomb once again, but it may not be long before reality sets in.