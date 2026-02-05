Mike Trout is pushing to return to center field and Angels face a dangerous truth

Mike Trout didn't log a single inning in center field last season, and that was by design. The Los Angeles Angels were hoping that by deploying Trout as the team's primary designated hitter, they'd be able to preserve his legs and keep him in the lineup. It worked, as evidenced by his 130 games played, which was his highest total since the 2019 season.

But Trout is hoping to make a return to the outfield in 2026. The three-time MVP logged just 22 games (185 innings) in the outfield last season, and every single start came in right field.

Trout appeared on Angels Radio AM 830 recently and spoke about his desire to return, not just to the outfield, but more specifically, center field. "Obviously, I like playing center field," Trout said. "You know, center field's my main position...The talks that we've had (with management and the coaching staff) was to play outfield."

Mike Trout might be the Angels' best option in center field

One look at the Angels' outfield depth chart reveals a scary truth — Trout might be their option in center field. While preserving your superstar's health should be of paramount importance to the Halos this season, they may not have much of a choice.

Option A would be to run out Jo Adell as the team's everyday centerfielder. While the former first-round pick finally lived up to his potential with 37 home runs, he also posted a paltry .293 on-base percentage. Couple that with the fact he was worth -13 defensive runs saved (DRS) and -8 outs above average (OAA), and you can see why Trout would be the better play here.

Option B would be deploying newly acquired outfielder Josh Lowe in center field. The Halos landed Lowe as part of a three-team trade earlier this offseason and are hoping his left-handed swing can help balance out the lineup. Unfortunately, he's unlikely to do that in center field. He has just 21 starts up the middle and is much more suited for one of the corners. Furthermore, his lefty/ righty splits may force him into a platoon role.

Speaking of platoons, that brings us to Option C, which is Bryce Teodosio. Arguably the best outfield defender in the Angels organization, Teodosio's bat is unplayable against right-handed pitching (.510 OPS and 39 wRC+). He's a little more than a fourth outfielder at this point.

Like it or not, Angels fans, but Trout might be LA's best option to open the season in center field. The obvious fear is the wear and tear that comes with playing the field every day, but perhaps an increased focus on his offseason work will yield better results in 2026.