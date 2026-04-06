Mike Trout’s warning just put Angels on a collision course with Mariners

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout avoided the worst-case scenario after being hit by a pitch during Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. A 94 mph fastball, courtesy of Mariners' reliever Casey Legumina, struck Trout on the left hand during the eighth inning. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative, and he's currently listed as day-to-day.

Trout didn't pull any punches during a postgame interview with MLB.com beat reporter Rhett Bollinger. Sunday's hit-by-pitch was the second time during the three-game set with Seattle that LA's best player was bruised by the opposition. Mariners' starter Bryan Woo struck Trout in the left shoulder with a 95 mph sinker during the first inning of Friday's home opener.

Mike Trout leaves the game after getting hit by a pitch on the hand pic.twitter.com/ISOz5Janj6 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

“We know where they're trying to get me out, fastballs up and in, so it's just frustrating,” Trout said. “You know, if you can't control it up there, you shouldn't do it. So it is what it is."

Trout's comments shouldn't fall on deaf ears, and instead, they should serve as a warning shot to Mariners batters when the two teams meet again at the end of June. It's high time for the Angels pitchers to defend their superstar.

Obviously, this isn't a call for the Angels to purposefully attempt to injure one of the Mariners' best players. In fact, one could argue that Reid Detmers sent a message to the Seattle dugout after Trout was plunked on Friday by Woo.

Julio Rodriguez stepped into the batter's box during the top of the fourth — his first plate appearances since Trout's HBP in the first inning — and Detmers' first pitch sailed behind the Mariners star. Was this a warning? You'd have to ask Detmers to be sure, but he usually has pretty good command of his fastball.

Angels pitchers need to defend Mike Trout

Major League Baseball frowns upon the old-school way of settling these types of disputes, and frankly, it wouldn't be shocking to see the umpiring crew issue warnings to both benches before the Angels and Mariners meet in Seattle on June 29.

Nevertheless, if the Mariners continue to pitch up and in to Trout, the Angels should take the same approach when pitching to Rodriguez or Cal Raleigh. It's the only way to stop this type of behavior.

MLB can't issue an edict to opposing teams that reads, "You can't throw up and in to Trout." And because Trout stands so close to the dish, has great plate coverage, and can hit the ball out of the ballpark every time he steps into the box, the opposition knows that the best way to get the Angels' superstar out is to throw it high and tight.

Baseball used to police itself, but some players took it too far. There's no reason for a pitcher to retaliate against a batter who just hit a home run and then showboated around the bases. If you don't want him to celebrate, throw a better pitch next time.

But this situation is a little different. Coming to the defense of your best player is not the same as an emotional response to the batter hurting your feelings with a bat flip. It remains to be seen if Trout's words will be heard — not so much by the Mariners' pitching staff and coaches — but by his teammates.