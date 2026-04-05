Recurring Mike Trout injury nightmare rocks Angels fans earlier than expected

Through his first nine games, things appeared to be going quite well for Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout which was a welcome sight. One can quibble with the fact that hsi batting average may not be where you want it, but the guy had been getting on-base at a .439 clip and had an .853 OPS across 41 plate appearances. Considering all of his previous injury issues, most Angels fans would take that every time out of him. If only it was that simple.

Against the division rival Mariners, it was the ninth inning and the Angels had themselves a lead. Trout had a double in the game as well, so everything was trending upward. Then, one 94.2 mph fastball from Seattle reliever Casey Legumina that came up and in and caught Trout on the hand changed everything.

After getting hit, the Angels' trainers came out immediately and while Trout protested, he was pulled from the game early.

Mike Trout was just hit on his left hand and it sounded loud. He's leaving the game. Looked like it got him on his hand pad. He tried to stay in the game but ended up leaving with trainer Mike Frostad. Second time he's been hit this series. pic.twitter.com/XBMTJRij7g — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 5, 2026

Mike Trout leaves game in ninth after getting hitting in hand by pitch

This isn't even the first scary HBP at Trout's expense this week. On Friday, Mariners starter Bryan Woo came up and in to Trout with a 95 mph heater and hit him in the shoulder and very nearly hit him in the head. Thankfully, there didn't seem to be any lasting effects and Angels fans just have to hope that the same will hold true here.

It is still way too early to take guesses as to how severe Trout's hand injury is. That he was lobbying to stay in the game is somewhat promising, but this is also a guy that knows how much time he has missed and clearly wants to be out there playing as much as a possible. LA was right to pull him when they did, even if it ends up being precautionary, so that they can get him X-rayed and checked out.

You can expect to here some less than kind words about how the Mariners pitched to Trout in the coming days, especially if he ends up missing time. Clearly Seattle's playbook against Trout involved pounding him inside and, unfortunately, it could cost the Angels dearly.