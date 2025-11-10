MLB experts make intriguing free agent predictions involving the Angels

In a recent article on mlb.com, 46 voters had their say on where some of the biggest free agent names might land this offseason. Perhaps surprisingly, the Angels actually got a mention. More than one, in fact.

These voters saw the Angels as the most likely landing place for Luis Arraez, coming second for Eugenio Suarez, and at least being in the mix for Pete Alonso, Cody Bellinger, Framber Valdez, Dylan Cease and JT Realmuto.

Some of these players make sense. Others are longshots, and one is a real head-scratcher, but taken together they do indicate that at least amongst this handful of thinkers, the Angels might be headed in a more positive direction this offseason.

Luis Arraez has been linked to the Halos in the past, and his elite ability to make contact and avoid strikeouts would certainly be a breath of fresh air in the Angels lineup. However, as the article spells out, it’s hard to see exactly where he would fit in. He has primarily played first and second base, although he has seen limited time at third, so perhaps he is open to manning the hot corner going forward. Somehow, the three-time all-star is still only 28 years old and did not receive a qualifying offer from the Padres.

That move would certainly make more sense than adding Suarez. On the upside, he did hit 49 homers last season, was ineligible for a QO after being traded to the Mariners mid-year, and is a specialist third baseman. On the other hand, he’s 34 years old, strikes out a lot and saw his numbers dip dramatically after that aforementioned trade. Frankly, if there’s one thing the Angels are not lacking its power hitting, high-strikeout guys, and paying a high price for an aging third baseman hasn’t exactly worked out too well in the past.

The Angels were listed as “…also receiving votes” for the rest of the names on this list, who fall into three increasingly curious categories.

Alonso and Bellinger are, depending on your level of cynicism, both high-profile guys who would make the kind of big splash that Arte Moreno used to be so fond of – or Scott Boras clients who will use a reported interest from the Angels to drive up their prices. Bellinger, however, would at least be a good fit. He would certainly be a welcome addition to the outfield, particularly if the Angels trade away either Taylor Ward or Jo Adell. His strikeout rate dropped to a career-best 13.7% in 2025, and as a left-handed bat his splits are excellent. Alonso offers more power at the plate, but less everywhere else. He’s a liability on the bases, both in terms of sprint speed and defensive metrics, and considering how long he held out for his deal last off-season, he’s unlikely to even talk to anyone outside of the top spending teams in the league.

The Angels even being mentioned in the same sentence as Valdez and Cease is notable, less for the likelihood of actually signing either of them, but for the fact that these voters, at least, are taking Perry Minansian’s pledge to address the starting rotation seriously. They’re both predicted to earn over $25million per year on multi-year deals, something that might rule the Angels out immediately. However, neither of them are the kind of slam-dunk aces (Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes etc) who long-suffering Angels fans have heard their team fruitlessly linked to in the past, which oddly makes the idea of the Angels going after one or both of them more believable. Even if they eventually pivot to cheaper options, it’s be a good sign that outside observers think the Angels will be at least browsing at the top of the pitching market.

The last name on MLB.com’s list is the most unlikely, and seemingly unnecessary – so obviously we can all expect the Angels to announce a multi-year deal with him in the next few days. Despite his struggles in 2025, Logan O’Hoppe remains the starting catcher for next season, and with Travis d’Arnaud under contract for another year, adding JT Realmuto seems almost unfathomable. Barring a trade, position change or undisclosed injury, it’s not going to happen.

Which raises a question that should be kept in mind as all of the expert predictions start flooding in over the off-season: are these unnamed “experts” completely off-base when it comes to the Angels…or do they know something we mere fans don’t?