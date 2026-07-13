MLB insider just reignited long-standing Angels managerial debate in no uncertain terms

Kurt Suzuki remains in a very odd position with the Los Angeles Angels. Yes, he's the manager, but at no point during his tenure was he considered safe. Suzuki, through way of a one-year deal that already made him a lame-duck, was attached to Perry Minasian's future in LA. With Minasian recently fired, it feels like a formality that Suzuki will be removed at the end of the season.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale did a little primer of managers on the hot seat at the All-Star break, and no surprise, Suzuki was mentioned. Funny enough, Suzuki was a mere mention in his own section. Nightengale spent most of his efforts there talking about the connection new interim general manager John Mozeliak has to Albert Pujols.

To be clear, Nightengale really isn't sharing any earth-shattering news. The idea that Pujols could be the next manager of the Angels with Mozeliak now running things has already been out there.

In the weeds, however, Nightengale did provide more information about how talks broke down between Pujols and the Angels last offseason. Before Suzuki took the job, Pujols was the clear favorite until he pulled out of the running. Nightengale confirms that LA wasn't willing to give Pujols a five-year deal, and the final say of constructing his coaching staff wouldn't have landed with him.

More or less, with Mozeliak now manning the front office, Nightengale seems to believe those differences can now be worked out.

John Mozeliak's connection to Albert Pujols may not matter for Angels

Nightengale isn't wrong with his information. There's a strong connection between Mozeliak and Pujols, and that should be noted. But, for right now, that's where the conversation stops.

Mozeliak already went on record saying the plan isn't for him to remain the team's general manager beyond this season. There might be a scenario where the former Cardinals executive sticks around in an overarching role in the front office, but right now, it seems likely that he's now longer with the organization by December.

If Mozeliak is not running things for the Angels moving forward, it makes little sense for him to be given the autonomy to hire the next manager. That responsibility should fall for the next general manager of the team. Pujols certainly could be a candidate for the job, but there's still a lot more the Angels need to figure out before that becomes a likely idea.