MLB Insider predicts these three Angels prospects will make their debuts in 2025

The Angels do not have a great farm system, but it is in better shape than it has been in years.

The organization is finally doing what it should have two or three years ago: tanking. Tanking and getting top draft picks is a surefire way to turn your team around. The Angels have a great chance of landing the top pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and could be bad enough next season of landing another top pick in 2026. Hope is on the horizon.

The Angels chalk up their poor farm system to moving their top prospects quickly up to the major leagues. Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, and Jack Kochanowicz were not long for prospect rankings. While there is some truth in that, they still need to improve their minor league talent, given how much the major league team underachieves. “Continuing to add to that group is really, really important,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “We felt like we did that at the Deadline with the acquisitions we were able to make. We felt like we were able to do that with the Draft. But we're really excited about our system and the depth of it moving forward.”

MLB's Rhett Bollinger is pointing to Christian Moore, George Klassen, and Matthew Lugo as the prospects most likely to join Neto, O'Hoppe, Schanuel, and Kochanowicz in the majors next season. He points to the Angels laying the groundwork for Moore, Klassen, and Lugo's debuts through their previous promotions of Neto (for Moore), Caden Dana (for Klassen), and Niko Kavadas (for Lugo). Moore, Klassen, and Lugo are locks to be invited to Major League Spring Training, and Moore will likely be considered as the every-day second baseman from the jump.

Christian Moore crushed it in AA Rocket City, and likely would have debuted last season if not for an injury. His meniscus injury scared the entirety of Angels Nation, and many thought he would not be seen for the remainder of the 2024 season. Moore miraculously returned right at the end of Rocket City's season. Thank goodness.

Given how poorly Caden Dana looked while pitching for the Angels, the front office might reconsider moving their pitching prospects up so quickly. Klassen's 2025 MLB debut might be a casualty of Dana looking so inexperienced and not as polished as he looked in AA. Prospects are coin flips, many of them are fool's gold. You never know what you are going to get from them at the big league level. Klassen, like Dana, looks fantastic but he is still so young. He could certainly contribute in 2025, but maybe that is not the smartest move.

Lugo was acquired in the Luis García trade, and needs to be moved to the crowded 40-man roster. The major league outfield is less assured than year's past, given Mike Trout potentially moving out of center field, Taylor Ward trade rumors, and Jo Adell/Mickey Moniak not flourishing in their roles of late. Lugo could easily be given the nod over guys like Jordyn Adams moving forward if the Angels are forced to promote a prospect due to an injury.