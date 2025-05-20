Mike Trout's 2025 season might be his most bizarre yet, as he's played in 29 of a possible 45 games, led the Angels in games played through April, has yet to play in May, posted a staggeringly low .179 batting average but also crushed 9 home runs (which is still third most on the team behind Taylor Ward's 12 and Logan O'Hoppe's 10). Oh, and fans thought he was supposed to return promptly from his non-contact left knee bone bruise. At least, that's what we were led to believe from both Trout and Angels staffers' comments shortly after he was removed from the Mariners game on April 30th after limping off.

Trout was eligible to be reinstated a week ago from the 10-day injured list, but is still just gingerly jogging on the field almost three weeks after he sustained the bruise. Judge for yourself how you think Trout's rehab is going:

Most recent video of Mike Trout's rehab has Angels fans holding onto their seat

Trout is donning a full leg sleeve and running at 50% speed. He is technically progressing, albeit at a snail's pace, given that he is off of the ol' Alter G zero gravity treadmill and onto the field. Without reading anything into it, he looks exasperated for some reason? He threw his head back and kind of waved off the trainer in the video posted by MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. Perhaps he feels he should be farther along and the training staff is coddling him? Who's to say...

With the way the Angels keep secrets from the reporters who cover the team with regards to timetables for their injured players, nobody knows if/when Trout will be sent out on a minor league rehab assignment. Even though he is hitting off a machine in the cages, playing catch and running on the field, the Angels superstar is clearly a ways away from returning to the lineup. To call that running and those baseball activities rudimentary would be an understatement. It really does not feel any different from what Angels fans have experienced with their future first ballot Hall of Famer the past few years.

The Angels are 20-25 but coming off an absolutely shocking sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The vibes are high right now, but yet another slow-played Trout rehab is making fans uneasy. Fans just want him to finally buck the trend of missing months on end, but there are no indicators that he will come back soon. More videos of Trout moving slowly are not helping anybody cope with the bone bruise from hell. Take my knee, Mike.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout