As the Angels approached the trade deadline, it was clear they needed a true third baseman who could both solidly defend and produce at the plate. After trading for two solid relievers, the lineup had to have been the focus for Perry Minasian and the front office. However, they accomplished nothing by trading for Oswald Peraza, and by the end of the season it will be a move that fans are holding over Minasian's head.

One deadline move Angels fans will regret by October

While the case for bringing Peraza to Anaheim made sense, it is just not likely to work out for him and the Angels. With a strong defensive repertoire all across the infield, elite athleticism and the status as a former top prospect for the New York Yankees, Peraza was seen as a player who potentially needed a change of scenery to fully blossom into the player many thought he could be.

Peraza has shown no signs that he will break out of that "bust" label. He is a lifetime .179 hitter in MLB. He does not hit for any power whatsoever. While some were hoping for a late breakout from Peraza, similar to what Jo Adell has done this season, it just is not in the cards. When Adell struggled initially in the big leagues, there were still signs that he was close to being a star. Namely, his bat speed, exit velocity, etc. were all indicators that if Adell could get over that final hump, he could be an exceptional hitter in the big leagues (plus, with Bryce Teodosio now manning center field in Anaheim, Adell can become a rock solid fielder in right as well).

For Peraza, if he was going to be given the starting job then maybe it is worth trading for him. Giving him a month of starts at third base just to see if a new home brings something out of his could have been worth it. However, the Angels are not doing that.

With Christian Moore back in the fold at second, Luis Rengifo and Yoán Moncada are both going to be logging innings at third base ahead of Peraza. While he can play shortstop and second base as well, the Angels are going to want the Neto-Moore combination up-the-middle as much as possible this season. There is not enough playing time for Peraza to find any sort of rhythm, and thus he will be sequestered until a late-inning defensive substitute is needed. He is a glorified version of Kevin Newman, Nicky Lopez and Tim Anderson.

Sure, the Angels did not give up much for Peraza, but the thought process behind trading for Peraza (and the time spent doing so rather than targeting players who could actually help) is what went wrong here. Minasian did not use his time nor his resources well, and Halo fans may be calling for his job because of it in October.

