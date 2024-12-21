Orioles sign former Angels top prospect after offseason DFA

The Angels are completely remodeling their 40-man roster this offseason, at the expense of their former first round picks. Matt Thaiss was the first former first rounder to get expunged from the 40-man, and then came Jordyn Adams. Thaiss has found his way to the Chicago White Sox, and Adams just recently signed with the Baltimore Orioles. He signed a minor league deal with an invitation to major league camp. He will all but assuredly begin in the season in AAA Norfolk for the O's.

The Orioles have signed outfielder Jordyn Adams to a minor-league deal, source says. Adams, 25, was the Angels’ first round pick in the 2018 draft. He gets an invite to spring training. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 20, 2024

Adams will attempt to refine his game with Baltimore in a Christian Pache-type role. The Orioles have shown a penchant for signing projectable, uber-athletic, toolsy, young outfielders in order to develop them into the best versions of themselves. Adams will be their latest project. He has a sprint speed in the 98th percentile, can make highlight catches, and has shown high exit velocities at the plate. His power and outfield prowess have never been in doubt. His minor league numbers are slightly inflated by playing in AAA Salt Lake last season, but his bat has juice.

Adams' mental needs to be recalibrated on the baseball field, he plays baseball like a football player would. He will often make bone-headed throws back into the infield, or just flat out sails them because he's thinking too much. In addition, he needs to find out how pitchers attack him when he's at the plate. In a short sample size of 78 MLB plate appearances the last couple seasons, Adams is slashing .176/.205/.216/.421. It is not due to lack of physicality, he just needs to be reeled in some by the Orioles if he is going to meet his potential in the big leagues.

Adams was DFA'd a month ago, alongside Eric Wagaman, to make room for Matthew Lugo and Jack Dashwood. The Angels shockingly kept Gustavo Campero over him, and Campero has persisted despite myriad DFA opportunities. Campero is clearly an organizational favorite if the Angels kept him over a project like Adams. Adams is still just 25-years-old and easily has a higher ceiling than Campero and Dashwood. The Angels must think he will not click, as he could definitely blossom elsewhere. In this sport, you bet on talent. Adams has that in spades. The change of scenery could fully unlock him, and Angels fans could subsequently be kicking themselves a few months/years from now.

