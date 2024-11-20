The Angels officially trade their backup catcher after his DFA

The Angels' history with Matt Thaiss has finally found its conclusion. Thaiss was dealt to the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations after the former first round pick was designated for assignment. It was discussed amongst Angels fans that the team could try and trade the catcher for a prospect following their signing of Travis d'Arnaud, but they somewhat surprisingly DFA'd him anway. They were at least able to get some cash back in return. Thaiss and Jordyn Adams were two former first rounders who were DFA'd recently, so perhaps the Angels will receive more cash in return for Adams.

This will be Thaiss' second professional team, as he spent the entirety of his nine year professional career (six year big league career) with the Halos. The Cubs already have a promising catcher in Miguel Amaya, so the best case scenario for Thaiss is he reclaims a platoon catcher role in the Windy City. Amaya will be turning 26-years-old in March, and struggled some last year but caught in 116 games for the Cubs last season. Perhaps Thaiss' once vaunted offensive prowess can be recovered by the Cubs' coaching staff, as his offensive numbers waivered the past few seasons. He has yet to hit 10 or more home runs in his career, but still has a smooth left-handed swing. This trade to Chicago brings an end to the idea that the Angels could have resigned Thaiss to a minor league deal following his DFA.

Will the Angels add more catching depth following Thaiss' trade?

It stands to reason the Angels will add some catching depth following Thaiss' departure. They transferred Gustavo Campero to the outfield in the minor leagues before his MLB debut last season, but he could be moved back to catcher if he remains with the club's AAA. Taylor Ward is an emergency catcher option as the roster currently stands. Perry Minasian will likely acquire a catcher or two on a minor league deal over the next month or so. Perhaps Max Stassi for some familiarity? Or Martín Maldonado to continue their trend of acquiring veterans looking to redeem themselves?

Logan O'Hoppe and d'Arnaud will be the team's catching tandem for the next couple of years, with the plan being for O'Hoppe to blossom into his potential sooner rather than later. d'Arnaud says he wants O'Hoppe to become the greatest Angels catcher of all time...so the expectations are high. Thaiss' presence was not needed given that O'Hoppe and d'Arnaud will need to diminish their games behind the plate anyway to accommodate one another.