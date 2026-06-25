Overlooked Angels prospect’s hot streak has his stock shooting through the roof

While the product at the big-league level has not been all that great for the Los Angeles Angels, there have been some success stories in the minor leagues. Raudi Rodriguez, who was not thought of as a huge breakout prospect for the team, has been on fire as of late and is finally drawing some attention.

Baseball America recently ranked Rodriguez as one of the 20 hottest MLB prospects and it is not hard to understand why. He is hitting .302/.424/.509 with 11 home runs, 37 runs batted in, and 21 stolen bases on the season down in Double-A.

After a bit of a slow start to the season, Rodriguez has turned it on as of late. He was hitting just .269/.412/.397 on the season after April so he has really heated up as the weather has gotten warmer the last few months.

Ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the Angels' organization, Rodriguez has been seen as a bit of a wild card with a lot of power in his bat but the numbers haven't really been there so far in his career. The Angels drafted him in the 19th round of the 2023 MLB Draft and he did not do much at all in two seasons in the Arizona Complex League.

In 2025 he put up some respectable numbers in Single-A, hitting .281/.372/.470 with 14 home runs and 83 runs batted in across 125 games. That shows his 2026 hasn't completely come out of nowhere but he is doing exactly what the Angels want to see by building upon what he did last year.

The strikeout total from last season was a little alarming as he went down on strikes 130 times while drawing 63 walks. That strikeout-to-walk ratio looks a lot better this season though as he has struck out 54 times and walked 47 times.

Rodriguez has a chance to get promoted by Angels if he keeps it up

A promotion to Triple-A at some point this year does not seem entirely out of the question. If he doesn't have a dip in production then the Angels may as well give him a taste of the next level before likely having him start next season with the Triple-A team.

It's also reasonable to view him as a potential Jo Adell replacement down the road. They profile similarly as corner outfield power bats who also have some speed and athleticism in their game so if Adell gets traded or walks in free agency Rodriguez could fill that void at some point.

Rodriguez may have been somewhat overlooked coming into 2026, but with the way he's swinging the bat he is overlooked no longer and could even force himself into the Halos' future plans.