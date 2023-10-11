1 player from every playoff team that the Angels should target this offseason
The Angels should be looking at several free agents who helped their respective teams make the postseason.
Philadelphia Phillies: Aaron Nola
Aaron Nola is the biggest name on this list. He's set to hit free agency after a down year, but when right, he's one of the best pitchers in the National League. We saw that in his postseason start when he threw seven dominant innings against the Marlins.
Nola is as much of a workhorse as there is in the modern game. He's made at least 32 starts in every full season since 2018, and in the shortened 2020 season he made all 12 of his starts. He's thrown at least 168 innings pitched in each full season since 2017, making him one consistent qualifier for the ERA title. He's surpassed the 200 inning mark three times since 2018, and was just 6.1 innings shy of 200 this past season.
Nola is just a one-time all-star, but has finished in the top seven of the NL Cy Young balloting three times, finishing as high as third back in 2018. He finished fourth in 2022. When right, he pours in strikes at an elite rate while also racking up plenty of strikeouts.
He'd require a long-term deal which I don't love for a 30-year-old pitcher, but Nola is a guy you can rely on to take the ball every fifth day and for the most part, put your team in prime position to win. At his worst, he's an innings eater which is another thing this rotation needs.