1 realistic Angels trade target from each MLB team
NL East trade targets
Atlanta Braves trade target: Bryce Elder
Bryce Elder served as the Braves' sixth starter essentially in 2022 and was used when a pitcher was hurt or needed an extra day. He had ten appearances and nine starts for Atlanta.
In his last six starts of the season, he allowed just six earned runs in 32.2 innings pitched. He had a 1.65 ERA in that stretch and struck out 33 batters. It's important to note that those starts came against the Marlins and Nationals, but still impressive nonetheless.
Elder is just 23 years old and can be used as the Angels' sixth starter or as a long reliever/swingman. The Braves won't be looking to trade away their great players, but Elder might be acquirable.
Miami Marlins trade target: Pablo Lopez
Pablo Lopez has been a popular name in trade rumors for what feels like years, and for good reason. The Marlins are loaded with young pitching led by NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara and are starved for some offense. Lopez has just two more years of team control, so trading him for a bat or two makes a lot of sense for Miami.
The Angels could definitely use another starter and Lopez would make what's already arguably a top-five rotation even better. He's a player Angels fans have expressed interest in.
Lopez made 32 starts in 2022 which is huge for him as he never made more than 21 in the first four years of his career. He had a 3.75 ERA and a 3.71 FIP in 180 innings. He'd fit in nicely into the middle of the Angels' rotation.
New York Mets trade target: Tylor Megill
With the Mets likely signing multiple starting pitchers in free agency, Tylor Megill probably won't be a part of the Mets' rotation. He could pitch in the minors and be a depth option, he could also be a reliever, but it wouldn't be shocking if the Mets considered trading him.
Megill has shown some good flashes in his brief big-league career. He was the Mets' Opening Day starter this past season and had a 2.43 ERA in his first six starts. His season ERA was inflated from his seventh start when he allowed eight runs in 1.1 innings. He then went on the injured list. Once he returned from injury he struggled, and then got hurt again. He came back at the end of the season as a reliever.
Megill is a high-strikeout pitcher who could have a decent future as a starter. He could be a good player for the Angels to take a flier on for the sixth starter spot.
Philadelphia Phillies trade target: Bailey Falter
Bailey Falter is a guy who was in the bullpen, then in the minors, and found his way in the Phillies rotation to end the year (over Noah Syndergaard).
Since being plugged into the rotation full-time, he had a 3.00 ERA in nine starts. He allowed three runs or fewer in eight of the nine, going at least six innings in five of those starts.
Falter is another southpaw and doesn't strike many out but wouldn't be the worst choice as a sixth starter and long reliever. He's certainly better than what the Angels have right now.
Washington Nationals trade target: Kyle Finnegan
Kyle Finnegan is a guy who's spent time as the Nationals' closer in each of the last two seasons, recording 11 saves in each season. He also had 14 holds this season and only four blown saves. Finnegan made 66 appearances in 2022 with 66.2 innings pitched and striking out 9.5 batters per nine.
In this Angels bullpen, Finnegan wouldn't serve as the closer, but he'd be a good arm they can use in the seventh or eighth inning. He has good stuff and has shown he can be pretty good in high leverage.
He's 31 with three years of control left. This awful Nationals team will want to trade him while his value is high, I wouldn't be surprised if it happens this offseason.