How does the Angels rotation stack up against the rest?
The Los Angeles Angels struggled to find starting pitching for years. They seemed to score enough but never had the quality pitching to go over the hump. Now, things appear to be the opposite. The Angels were 6th in rotation ERA in 2022 but 25th in runs scored.
After signing Tyler Anderson this Angels rotation is even better. The question has to be asked. How does this Angels rotation stack up against the rest?
The Angels have a top six rotation in baseball.
As of now, the Angels rotation would consist of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, Jose Suarez, and Griffin Canning. The Angels should still sign one more starter to round out the rotation, but even with Griffin Canning in it, the rotation should be considered top six.
Let's look at the teams with a better rotation than the Angels.
The best rotation in baseball is without a doubt the Astros. We saw what they did in the Postseason, and the depth they have is crazy as well. They'll be elite even if Justin Verlander walks.
The Brewers have an elite rotation as well. Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta create an elite top three of the rotation and then they have guys like Eric Lauer, Aaron Ashby, and Adrian Houser to round it out.
If Mike Soroka can come back healthy the Braves would have a better rotation than the Angels. Max Fried and Spencer Strider are both elite, Kyle Wright took a huge step forward in 2022, and Charlie Morton is still there as well.
The Yankees have a star-studded rotation including Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Frankie Montas.
The Mariners do as well, as after the Luis Castillo trade their rotation got scary good. They have Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Marco Gonzales following. That rotation is deep and great.
Other than those five teams who are clearly better, arguments can be made. Teams like the Phillies, Dodgers, and Padres have great tops to their rotations but lack the quality depth the Angels have. A team like the Mets who had Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt, and Taijuan Walker in their rotation last year don't as of now, so they can't be considered better.
A team like the Rays could be better if Tyler Glasnow and Yonny Chirinos stay healthy in their rotation. The Guardians you can argue, but I think the only advantage they have in the rotation is McKenzie over Anderson in the two spot.
This Angels rotation is legit. It has the star power with Shohei Ohtani as a true ace. It has the quality innings eater with Tyler Anderson. It has a proven starter who gives you a chance to win every time out in Patrick Sandoval. All three of these pitchers had sub-3.00 ERA's in 2022.
It also has the up-and-comers in Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez. Both had outstanding second halves and are great fourth and fifth starters. It's very possible the Angels sign yet another starter and push these guys down to the bottom of the rotation.
The Halos just miss top five, but barely. It'll be fun to watch this rotation pitch in 2023, hopefully behind a better offense.