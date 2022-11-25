Grading reader-submitted trade proposals for the Angels
The Los Angeles Angels have been the league's most active team this offseason, already making three moves in an effort to improve from a 73-win team and make the postseason for the first time in eight years.
The Halos have made two trades in this time, acquiring Gio Urshela from the Twins and Hunter Renfroe from the Brewers. With not so much money to play around with before entering the luxury tax, Perry Minasian might have to continue to wheel and deal and get creative.
I asked on Twitter earlier this week for readers to submit their trade proposals (with thanks to Redbird Rants for the idea). We got some fun ones and also some crazy ones. We saw crazy things like swapping ownership groups with the Dodgers and making a trade with the Mariners (Seattle GM Jerry Dipoto has made 137 trades as Mariners GM and not one has been with the Angels).
I'll be grading the trades looking at whether it makes sense for both sides. As much as I'd love the Angels to acquire Julio Rodriguez for Anthony Rendon, it just won't happen.
I couldn't get to all of them, but will definitely circle back at some point. Without further ado, let's grade some trades!