10 best LA Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
3) LA Angels free agent target to pursue: Trea Turner
Trea Turner is yet another example of a talent the Angels just have to get on the phone with. I don't know if Arte Moreno will shell out the cash necessary to sign him, but Turner is a remarkable player who would be an amazing fit with the Angels.
Right now, the Angels have Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher in their middle infield. Rengifo had a solid offensive year, hitting 17 home runs with a 103 OPS+ but while he's fine at third base, he is horrible defensively in the middle infield. Fletcher has struggled offensively for pretty much his entire career but is a Gold Glove-caliber defender in the middle infield.
Turner is a pretty average defender but can do virtually everything else at a high level. He can hit for average, he has some power, and is, of course, one of the fastest players in baseball. I'm not sold on Fletcher or Rengifo long-term in the middle infield. While the Angels do have their first-round pick, Zach Neto, in the minors, Turner is a talent they shouldn't ignore.
I can definitely understand the argument of not wanting to sign a shortstop because of Neto but I think shortstop is the weakest spot in the lineup offensively other than left field and is one the Angels should look to upgrade for right now as well.
Turner slashed .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs and 100 RBI. He stole 27 bases in 30 tries and tacked on 39 doubles and four triples as well. Turner played in all but two games and was one of the best hitters in the National League.
Turner has been an elite hitter for a while now. He just won the batting title in 2021 and hit 28 home runs while leading the league with 32 stolen bases. Turner at the top of the order would create so many scoring opportunities in front of Trout and Ohtani while being an elite run producer in his own right.
The 29-year-old is rumored to want to play on the East coast so if those rumors are true, of course, Turner won't consider the Angels but if not, he'd be such a great fit at shortstop at the top of this lineup.