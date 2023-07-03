2 biggest Angels All-Star snubs and 1 who fell just short
The Angels have two of the biggest all-star snubs in the American League
Every season fans of Major League Baseball have the same discussion around this time. They list off the biggest All-Star Game snubs and try to find who they should have replaced on the roster.
Fans of the Los Angeles Angels are used to having the same all-stars every season with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Those two are among the best and most popular players in the game and will be starting once again in Seattle very soon.
Unfortunately, Trout and Ohtani were the only Angels to make the team. The roster is much improved, and there're a couple of players who you can tell were definitely snubbed. There's even one more who came very close but probably didn't deserve a spot.
LA Angels closer Carlos Estevez was an all-star snub
How Carlos Estevez didn't make the all-star team I have absolutely no idea. The new Angels closer has been dominant from the moment Spring Training ended, and he's done everything possible to earn a spot.
The right-hander has a 1.85 ERA in 35 appearances and 34 innings pitched. He's struck out 42 batters compared to 16 walks while giving up just three home runs.
Estevez has been used often with a team-leading 35 appearances, ten more than Chris Devenski who is second. He's been used in the highest leverage situations all season long and has gotten the job done virtually every time. Estevez has converted 21 saves in 21 opportunities. Yes, he has not blown a single save. The 21 straight to begin a season is an Angels franchise record that he just keeps extending.
Kenley Jansen has a 3.45 ERA in 30 appearances with 17 saves in 20 opportunities. Higher ERA, fewer saves, more blown saves, Jansen also has four losses to Estevez's one. What exactly has he done better?
Emmanuel Clase has a 3.41 ERA in 40 appearances with 24 saves in 30 opportunities. Sure, he has more saves than Estevez, but has blown six! Clase just blew a four-run lead (not even a save opportunity) by allowing four runs in the ninth against the Cubs. He's a great reliever, but what has he done better than Estevez?
Jansen you can say should be here because he's Boston's lone representative, but Clase is not Cleveland's only representative as Jose Ramirez made the cut as well. It's absolutely absurd that Estevez who has been one of the best relievers in all of baseball this season did not make the cut.