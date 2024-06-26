2 trade deadline moves the LA Angels should already be eyeing, 1 they must avoid
By Drew Koch
The upcoming MLB trade deadline is likely to be a busy one for GM Perry Minasian and the Los Angeles Angels' front office. The Halos are hopelessly out of contention in the AL West, and all signs point to LA being sellers at the deadline.
While reports have emerged suggesting that the Angels will not be undergoing a fire sale, a lot depends on the trade market as the July 30th deadline approaches. Some teams looking to land a blockbuster deal may become desperate and offer the Halos an offer they can't refuse especially when it comes to the guys that would come with some team control attached.
While the trade deadline is still over a month away, Minasian and Co. should already be having conversations with a number of clubs about potential deals to be had. What two deadline deals should the Angels already be eyeing, and what's one thing they must avoid?
The LA Angels must unload Tyler Anderson to the highest bidder
The Angels should be in no rush to trade starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. The left-hander is under contract through next season, so if the right offer doesn't come along right away, Minasian can afford to play the waiting game.
But by August 1st, Anderson needs to be wearing a different uniform. The southpaw has the potential to be the most sought-after starting pitcher on the trade market. While teams won't be unloading the farm system to get a pitcher like Anderson, he'll certainly have value.
The fact that Anderson is under contract through next season means that Minasian can be a bit greedy when it comes to the type of trade package LA may be able to garner in return. Typically, teams become more aggressive in negotiations as the deadline creeps closer.
Minasian will have to be careful not to overplay his hand, as the Chicago White Sox have a pitchers like Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde who'll be dangled at the trade deadline as well. The bidding war will be fierce, and the Angels need to get this one right.
Perry Minasian should dump every one of the LA Angels' rental players at the MLB trade deadline
While Anderson is under contract through 2025, there are a number of Angels players who are not. The Halos need to dump every single one of their players who are on expiring contracts heading into the offseason.
If healthy, Matt Moore, Carlos Estevez, Brandon Drury, Adam Cimber, Jose Cisnero, Miguel Sanó, and Luis Garcia should all have a different address after July 30th.
None of those players are likely to fetch a top-100 prospect. Few, if any, will even land a top-10 prospect within a specific team's farm system. But not every player needs to be a star. If LA is able to secure a fourth outfielder, a couple of future relievers, and fifth starter in exchange for half-a-dozen players who won't be here after this season, it will have been well worth the sacrifice.
Unless they're blown away, the LA Angels should not trade Taylor Ward
Los Angeles may be unwilling to part ways with some of their players who could be prime trade targets for other teams. Luis Rengifo is under team control through 2025 and Patrick Sandoval doesn't reach free agency until 2026. Both players may pique the interest of a handful of teams looking to make a run at the postseason this season and next, and should be considered tradable assets.
But the one player that LA should cling tightly to is Taylor Ward. The former first-round pick is one of the few players on the Angels' roster with an OPS+ above 100, and he won't reach free agency until after the 2026 season. Ward will be a hot commodity at the MLB trade deadline.
Over the past four seasons, Ward has hit .259/.340/.442 while also playing above-average defense in the outfield. Though Minasian and the Angels' front office should not close the door to a potential trade altogether, Ward is their top trade chip and LA cannot afford to give him away for pennies on the dollar.
Minasian should listen on every player, yes, even the emerging Jo Adell. Few players on this Angels roster will be part of Los Angeles' next playoff run. Angels fans will be on pins and needles over the next few weeks as they try to get an idea of where the franchise is headed. But the front office should already be preparing to make some deals.